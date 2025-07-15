Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island? The rumours explained

Fans are speculating whether Maya Jama will be leaving Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about the rumours regarding Maya Jama quitting Love Island UK...

Love Island host Maya Jama has become the standout star of the show after taking over hosting duties in 2023.

After delighting viewers with her no-nonsense attitude and down-to-earth personality, Maya has gone on to front the Love Island spin-off shows Aftersun and Love Island Games, seeing her gains fans all over the world.

However with the news Love Island USA host Ariana Madix will be presenting the new season of Love Island Games, fans have began to wonder whether Maya will quit the world of Love Island.

So is Maya Jama leaving Love Island? Here is everything we know about the rumours.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island?

Rumours regarding Maya leaving Love Island UK began when it was revealed she would not be presenting series two of Love Island Games after fronting the first season of the show in 2023.

An announcement from Peacock read: "Peacock announce Love Island Games season 2 premieres September 16th, this time with Ariana Madix as host.

"It’ll see all-star islanders from the UK, USA & Australia return for another game of love."

Maya Jama has fuelled rumours she's quitting Love Island . Picture: ITV

An insider told The Sun last year about the presenter's future plans, saying: "Maya adores hosting Love Island and thinks it's a great fit for now.

"But she's keen to leave on a high and keep her career moving forward on the right tracks. She is incredibly ambitious and would like to keep focusing on primetime presenting opportunities.

"She also has hopes of working in America and doesn't want to be tied down. She has been building up her skills as a presenter and is very much part of the Love Island family."

Maya Jama will not host Love Island Games. Picture: ITV

So far Maya has neither confirmed nor denied whether she will be returning for Love Island All Stars in January 2026, however she has revealed her plans to work more behind the camera.

Speaking to The Sun about possibly working as a producer for Love Island, Maya said: "I am a fan of the show and have grown up on reality TV so maybe one day, never say never.

"In my mind I am like what do you next after TV. I’ll work it out. I feel like I need to set new goals because I have been so fortunate that all my childhood goals have been achieved now before I am 30.

"Do I have an input [now]? No, because if I did I would get producer credits. If I could I would but that’s not my job title… yet. I am a fan of the show and have grown up on reality TV so maybe one day, never say never."