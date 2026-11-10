Maya Jama reveals real reason she left Love Island

Maya Jama has opened up about her decision to quit Love Island after three years. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Love Island and All Stars host has revealed why she decided to walk away from the ITV dating show after nine series.

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Maya Jama has opened up about her decision to quit Love Island after three years at the helm, revealing she's signed a deal to take a leap into the next chapter of her career.

The presenter, 32, announced on Sunday she was stepping down from the ITV2 dating show after nine series, bringing an end to what she described as an "unforgettable time".

Her departure comes as she prepares to embark on a major new chapter, having reportedly signed a seven-figure global deal with Netflix and secured representation with leading US talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

While Maya has not explicitly linked the move to her Love Island exit, she has made clear that she is ready to 'throw' herself into something new.

Maya Jama has revealed an exciting new work project days after quitting Love Island. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Variety about her Netflix deal, Maya said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to be working with Netflix! There are some really exciting things coming and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on."

She added: "I can't give too much away just yet, but I'm so excited for this next chapter. Watch this space!"

Netflix's vice president of UK content, Anne Mensah, praised the star, saying: "Maya is fabulous. She has an infectious energy and an ability to captivate audiences."

She continued: "We adored working with her on The Gentlemen, and we're absolutely delighted for her to be an even bigger part of the Netflix family."

It was only days before her work announcement did Maya confirm she was stepping down from the series, including the All Stars version in the winter.

In a heartfelt statement shared alongside a montage of her best moments in the villa, she wrote: "What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I've had, it's been far too much fun to put into words or a video... but as all good things must come to an end, it's my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island."

She went on to thank the viewers who had supported her, as well as the production team who work behind the scenes to bring the series to life.

"I've always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then, and now is my time to throw myself into something new," she added.

Maya, who took over from Laura Whitmore in January 2023, signed off by wishing the show and its team every success, adding that she would be cheering them on from the sidelines.

An ITV spokesperson has thanked Maya for her contribution to the programme: "Maya has been a fantastic and much loved host on Love Island – we thank her for everything she has brought to the show over the last three years and wish her every continued success."

It's been a huge 2026 for Maya who made her acting debut in Guy Ritchie's series The Gentlemen, playing Aisha alongside Kaya Scodelario.

She also won over viewers with her stint as a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors, making it through to the final stages before being banished.

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