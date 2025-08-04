Love Island's Meg breaks silence over feud with Toni, Yasmin and Shakira

4 August 2025, 09:07

Love Island's Meg breaks silence over feud with Toni, Yasmin and Shakira
Love Island's Meg breaks silence over feud with Toni, Yasmin and Shakira. Picture: itv
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Meg Moore has spoken out about the 'divide' between the villa girls, claiming that she really 'loves' them all.

Love Island's Meg and Dejon were the last couple to be dumped from the villa in Sunday night's episode, ahead of the final where either Yasmin and Jamie, Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry or Angel and Ty will walk away with the crown.

However, on the final episode of Love Island: Aftersun, all eyes were on Meg and Dejon - one of the villa's most controversial couples of the series - as they spoke to host Maya Jama about some of the more dramatic parts of their journey.

While Dejon appeared to show remorse for the mistakes he had made while in the villa, Meg broke her silence on the on-going feud between herself and the remaining three girls, something that has been referred to as a 'divide'.

Speaking on Aftersun, Meg touched on the hard times she had with Shakira, Yasmin and Toni, but was adamant that they are all friends, adding that she "really loves" them.

Love Island's Meg and Dejon were the last couple to be dumped from the villa
Love Island's Meg and Dejon were the last couple to be dumped from the villa. Picture: itv

Speaking in her exit interview, Meg said on the feud: "Since the talent show, I feel like it brought us together and I have no problem with those girls and wouldn’t speak badly about them. Being around people 24/7, we used to say you argue with your sisters at home and it’s the same with the girls in there."

She added: "You can’t get on with everyone but we haven’t left on bad terms. They are great people, so funny in their own way and I can’t say a bad word about them."

An argument erupted between Shakira and Meg in the villa
An argument erupted between Shakira and Meg in the villa. Picture: ITV

During Aftersun, Maya mentioned how upset she was by the clips shown on Movie Night and then at The Grafties, where Shakira and Toni could be seen airing their frustrations with their fellow Love Island girl.

However, Maya then followed up with the question: "Do you think you were ever guilty of the same?" appearing to reference several moments where she too made comments about the other girls.

Speaking on the show, she explained: "I think the divide with the girls, it's taken way out of proportion than what it is, all of us girls, we do get on well."

Meg was close with Megan and Helena in the villa
Meg was close with Megan and Helena in the villa. Picture: ITV

Meg went on to say that they were "all equal" in what they had said about each other, and that she was just hurt seeing it play out on a huge TV during Movie Night and The Grafties.

"We're with each other 24hours of a day," she went on: "It would be wrong if we didn't argue, at home with my sister I'd argue with her because we're in each other's space."

Meg explained that despite their differences, they would all come together in the dressing room and help each other get ready and even shared clothes.

She concluded with: "I love all them girls to bits."

While not everyone thought the statements were genuine, we'll wait to see what Shakira, Toni and Yasmin have to say about it when their Love Island journey comes to an end.

