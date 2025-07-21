Love Island's 'delusional' Meg and Dejon blame villa girls for viewer backlash

21 July 2025, 12:02

Love Island's Meg and Dejon think everyone is 'jealous' of them
Love Island's Meg and Dejon think everyone is 'jealous' of them. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Dejon and Meg have been labelled 'delusional' after they started blaming the girls in the villa and 'jealousy' for their lack of public support.

Meg and Dejon may be the only exclusive Love Island couple this series, and the only pair to stay together since the start, but they are certainly not favourites with fans of the show.

They appeared shocked last week when they took part in a challenge which revealed how the public had ranked the couples, with Meg and Dejon being voted highest for 'most one-sided', 'biggest game players', and second highest for 'lacking emotional depth'.

Now, the results of the challenge have finally started affecting Dejon as he reveals to Meg, in an exclusive clip from Monday night's episode, that he believes the other girls in the villa are the reason for the public's perception of him and his relationship.

The clip was shared on Sunday night's episode of Love Island: Aftersun, showing Meg and Dejon sat around the firepit as they discuss how they are viewed in the villa and out.

Love Island Dejon and Meg brands others ‘jealous’

"It's all kinda starting to get to me a little bit," Dejon says to Meg: "The podium challenge, we're getting like, the least emotional, depth between each other..."

Meg interjects: "Biggest ick."

He continued: "I'm starting to think because it's like the girls are always bashing my name, D is this, D's saying this, Yas trying to pull me for a chat.

"There's nothing for us to speak about. My main priority in here is to find love. With you I feel like I'm on the way to finding that."

Dejon and Meg were left shocked by the public's ranking of them
Dejon and Meg were left shocked by the public's ranking of them. Picture: ITV

Meg attempts to blame the issues on "jealousy", telling Dejon: "Sometimes there's jealousy in the world and jealous people. But I don't want you to let

that get to you. They'll do anything to talk bad because they want what we have."

She added: "Well, I don't want you to feel like that. I'm here for you. I got you babe and that's all that matters."

Fans of the show have labelled both Meg and Dejon 'deluded' for their opinions on the matter, with one commenting: "He really thinks he’s the prize," while another wrote: "No one wants what you’ve got Meg babe."

Accusing Dejon of wanting to win the show and bag the cash prize, a third shared: "He can feel the £50k slipping through his fingers after weeks - 6 weeks of this absolute pantomime and he’s fuming."

