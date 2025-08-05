Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Love Island's Dejon and Meg are hoping to prove everyone wrong with their relationship. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams had a tough time in the Love Island villa but are they still together now? Here's the latest news and updates on their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 finished on August 4th 2025 and Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams were one of the only couples who left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend - but are they still together now?

After a turbulent time in the villa of love on ITV2, the two contestants proved controversial to both the public and their fellow contestants after their bickering ways and his flirty behaviour made them seem incompatible.

Voted off Love Island just one day before the final in a brutal dumping which saw ex-islanders return to the villa and vote them out, it appears their fellow friends were also sceptical about whether they would last in the outside world.

Now, in post villa life, have Dejon and Meg managed to defy the odds and stay tougher? Or have they split? Here's everything we know.

Meg and Dejon were the only couple to leave Love Island as an official pair. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island's Megan and Dejon still together?

At present, Meg and Dejon are still very much together and enjoying life outside the villa. They've gone Instagram official sharing a loved up snap while still in Mallorca.

They wrote: "To growth, love, and our next chapter. Thank you all for supporting our journey , it doesn’t go unnoticed."

Dejon, who dealt with backlash for the way he communicated with Meg and his flirty behaviour, has also publicly apologised.

Love Island's Meg and Dejon remained together for the whole villa experience. Picture: ITV2

What was Meg and Dejon's Love Island journey?

From day one, Meg chose Dejon without even meeting him and for the entire eight weeks of the show they stayed together in one couple.

With eyes only for Dejon, Meg found it difficult to watch the personal trainer as he explored other connections fully, often causing the couple to fall out. This led to many islanders and viewers questioning how serious he was.

However, as time went on they were the first couple to go exclusive and become boyfriend and girlfriend while on the show. They even said those three important words to one another: "I love you."

Read more: