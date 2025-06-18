Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Age, job and TV show history revealed

18 June 2025, 15:07

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore?
Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Picture: ITV / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Meg Moore from her age to her job - and what she's looking for in a man.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meg Moore, a 25-year-old from Southampton, has entered the Love Island villa as part of the show's twelfth season - bringing with her a confident attitude, clear standards, and a warning for any Islander who crosses her.

Originally set to appear as a bombshell on last year's series, Meg made the unexpected decision to withdraw before entering the villa. After keeping a close eye on the show from the sidelines, she admitted that none of the contestants at the time matched her type, leading her to step back from the process.

Now single and ready to give love another shot, Meg is returning with no regrets. Known for her strong personality and unfiltered honesty, she's expected to be a key figure in this year's villa dynamics.

While she insists she doesn't actively seek out confrontation, Meg is clear about one thing: if anyone tries to steal her man, they should be prepared for drama.

Meg, 25, hails from Southampton and is one of the contestants appearing on season 12 of Love Island
Meg, 25, hails from Southampton and is one of the contestants appearing on season 12 of Love Island. Picture: Meg Moore / Instagram

Who is Love Island's Meg?

Meg, 25, hails from Southampton and is one of the contestants appearing on season 12 of Love Island. With her confident presence and clear standards, she's expected to make a notable impact this season.

Describing her ideal partner, Meg says she's looking for someone "tall and tanned, with nice eyes and a nice smile." A good sense of style and a strong sense of humour are also high on her list of priorities.

However, certain deal-breakers are non-negotiable. Her biggest turn-offs? "Men in flip-flops and bad hygiene."

While she insists she doesn't go looking for drama, Meg admits it tends to find her. "I'll probably be in the thick of the drama. I don't cause it - it just comes to me," she explains. Still, she issues a firm warning to potential rivals: "If you’re going to try and steal my man, you're going to get the drama."

What is Meg's job?

Meg from Love Island is a payroll specialist in Southampton.

Meg says she&squot;s looking for someone "tall and tanned, with nice eyes and a nice smile"
Meg says she's looking for someone "tall and tanned, with nice eyes and a nice smile". Picture: Meg Moore / Instagram

Why did Meg initially pull out of Love Island?

Before making her debut on the 2025 series, Meg was originally set to appear as a bombshell in the 2024 edition of Love Island - but ultimately chose to withdraw before entering the villa.

Speaking candidly about her decision, Meg revealed she pulled out after watching the series closely and feeling a lack of connection with the cast. "No one was my type," she said.

Kept in the loop via a WhatsApp group used to monitor the show's developments, Meg regularly shared her thoughts with producers. "I'd tell them who I fancied and who my top three would be," she explained: "It just got to the point where I felt like I wouldn't really have fitted in or that I would really get on with that person."

Though she remained involved behind the scenes, Meg described the process as somewhat surreal. "They always kept me in the loop and then it just all happened really quickly. I didn't really think about it - I was still living my normal life."

However, when approached again for the 2025 series, the timing felt right. "They said, 'Meg, would you go for it again?' I said: 'Well, nothing’s changed. I've been on no dates, I'm still single, so what have I got to lose?'"

What is Love Island star Meg's instagram?

You can follow Meg on Instagram with the handle @megann.mooree.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island contestants Harry and Ben have had hair transplants

Love Island's Ben and Harry's dramatic hair transplants revealed in unrecognisable pictures
Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet?

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island contestants have gone back to their 'normal' jobs

Love Island cast who returned to their day jobs after the show

What has shocked Meg and Megan?

Love Island first look: Yasmin pursues Harry and Harrison dumps one girl

Love Island fans believe they know who Harrison picked out of Toni and Malisha

Love Island fans 'already know' who has been dumped after spotting vital 'clue'

Harrison Solomon is a Love Island season 12 contestant

Who is Harrison Solomon? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Why did the Princess of Wales pull out of Royal Ascot?

Why Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot at the last minute

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

Who is Toni Laites?

Who is Toni Laites? Love Island bombshell's age, job and secret health battle explained

Harry Cooksley is part of the Love Island season 12 cast

Who is Harry Cooksley? Love Island star's age, football career, Instagram and hair transplant revealed
Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Love Island first look: Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Another Love Islander has left the villa in a shock twist.

Love Island star 'gutted' as she's brutally dumped from villa in shock twist

Aggie MacKenzie described Kim Woodburn as an "unforgettable woman".

Kim Woodburn's co-star Aggie MacKenzie pays tribute to 'tormented soul'

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed

Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

Kim Woodburn was married to Peter Woodburn

Kim Woodburn's life with 'soulmate' husband Peter

Kim Woodburn has passed away

Kim Woodburn dies aged 83 after short illness

Michelle Ryan has returned to Eastenders after 20 years.

Michelle Ryan’s life away from EastEnders after shock soap return

Aggie MacKenzie presented How Clean Is Your House? alongside Kim Woodburn.

Where is Aggie MacKenzie now? Star's new life and feud with Kim Woodburn revealed

Conor Phillips is a cast member on Love Island 2025

Who is Conor Phillips? Love Island star's age, rugby career and Instagram explained

Daniel Radcliffe may now be one of the most recognisable faces on earth, but back in 2000 he was an unknown child actor auditioning for another role.

The moment Daniel Radcliffe nailed Harry Potter audition, beating 800 actors to the role

Romeo Beckaham's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnball has spoken out regarding romance rumours with Brooklyn Beckham

Romeo Beckham's ex Kim Turnbull breaks silence on Brooklyn romance rumours in scathing statement
Rumer Willis wrote a message to her dad Bruce Willis on Father's Day

Bruce Willis dementia update as daughter Rumer reveals 'deep ache in her chest'