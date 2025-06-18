Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Age, job and TV show history revealed

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Meg Moore from her age to her job - and what she's looking for in a man.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meg Moore, a 25-year-old from Southampton, has entered the Love Island villa as part of the show's twelfth season - bringing with her a confident attitude, clear standards, and a warning for any Islander who crosses her.

Originally set to appear as a bombshell on last year's series, Meg made the unexpected decision to withdraw before entering the villa. After keeping a close eye on the show from the sidelines, she admitted that none of the contestants at the time matched her type, leading her to step back from the process.

Now single and ready to give love another shot, Meg is returning with no regrets. Known for her strong personality and unfiltered honesty, she's expected to be a key figure in this year's villa dynamics.

While she insists she doesn't actively seek out confrontation, Meg is clear about one thing: if anyone tries to steal her man, they should be prepared for drama.

Meg, 25, hails from Southampton and is one of the contestants appearing on season 12 of Love Island. Picture: Meg Moore / Instagram

Who is Love Island's Meg?

Meg, 25, hails from Southampton and is one of the contestants appearing on season 12 of Love Island. With her confident presence and clear standards, she's expected to make a notable impact this season.

Describing her ideal partner, Meg says she's looking for someone "tall and tanned, with nice eyes and a nice smile." A good sense of style and a strong sense of humour are also high on her list of priorities.

However, certain deal-breakers are non-negotiable. Her biggest turn-offs? "Men in flip-flops and bad hygiene."

While she insists she doesn't go looking for drama, Meg admits it tends to find her. "I'll probably be in the thick of the drama. I don't cause it - it just comes to me," she explains. Still, she issues a firm warning to potential rivals: "If you’re going to try and steal my man, you're going to get the drama."

What is Meg's job?

Meg from Love Island is a payroll specialist in Southampton.

Meg says she's looking for someone "tall and tanned, with nice eyes and a nice smile". Picture: Meg Moore / Instagram

Why did Meg initially pull out of Love Island?

Before making her debut on the 2025 series, Meg was originally set to appear as a bombshell in the 2024 edition of Love Island - but ultimately chose to withdraw before entering the villa.

Speaking candidly about her decision, Meg revealed she pulled out after watching the series closely and feeling a lack of connection with the cast. "No one was my type," she said.

Kept in the loop via a WhatsApp group used to monitor the show's developments, Meg regularly shared her thoughts with producers. "I'd tell them who I fancied and who my top three would be," she explained: "It just got to the point where I felt like I wouldn't really have fitted in or that I would really get on with that person."

Though she remained involved behind the scenes, Meg described the process as somewhat surreal. "They always kept me in the loop and then it just all happened really quickly. I didn't really think about it - I was still living my normal life."

However, when approached again for the 2025 series, the timing felt right. "They said, 'Meg, would you go for it again?' I said: 'Well, nothing’s changed. I've been on no dates, I'm still single, so what have I got to lose?'"

What is Love Island star Meg's instagram?

You can follow Meg on Instagram with the handle @megann.mooree.