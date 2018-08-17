Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson answer some very personal questions

Heart put Love Island star Megan and Wes through their paces with some very awkward questions...

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson may have come fourth on Love Island but how well do they really know each other?

Fresh out of the villa, the couple are quite clearly in their honeymoon phase, but Heart took the opportunity to make them squirm as they took part in our Mr and Mrs game.

Making sure to ask them the questions that would make them cringe, we asked them divisive questions such as 'Who is the most attractive?' and 'Who has the worst hygiene?'

Will they give their honest opinions about each other?

Watch our video to find out!