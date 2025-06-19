Who is Love Island's Megan Clarke? Age, job and Instagram revealed

On Air Now
How old is Megan, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island star.
Love Island star Megan Clarke has charmed her partner Tommy Bradley and the viewers with her no-nonsense attitude and hilarious personality.
So far the TV star has bonded with Meg Moore and Helena Ford, all while growing her relationship with Tommy despite Shea Mannings attempts to catch her eye.
While we watch her journey on the show, fans are eager to learn more about the feisty Islander's life away from the screen.
Love Island star Megan is 24-years-old and despite her young age, she's on the hunt for the 'one'.
Speaking about what she's looking for in a partner, Megan said: "Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has a sense of humour.
"If they’re not bad looking, that’s always a plus. I love a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet. I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a ‘dad bod’. I’m 5ft1 so any height really."
Megan is from Dublin but currently lives in Brighton, where she has become a bit of a local celebrity.
The TV star revealed: "Me and my friends made a Derry Girls TikTok for Halloween and it went a bit viral around Brighton. Sometimes I get stopped in the street about it. I’ve also done Panto."
Fans can follow Megan on Instagram @meganforteclarke where she often shares images of her days out with friends.