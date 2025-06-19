Who is Love Island's Megan Clarke? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Megan Clarke appears on Love Island season 12. Picture: Instagram/@meganforteclarke/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is Megan, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island star Megan Clarke has charmed her partner Tommy Bradley and the viewers with her no-nonsense attitude and hilarious personality.

So far the TV star has bonded with Meg Moore and Helena Ford, all while growing her relationship with Tommy despite Shea Mannings attempts to catch her eye.

While we watch her journey on the show, fans are eager to learn more about the feisty Islander's life away from the screen.

How old is Megan, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Megan Clarke is looking for romance on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@meganforteclarke

How old is Megan?

Love Island star Megan is 24-years-old and despite her young age, she's on the hunt for the 'one'.

Speaking about what she's looking for in a partner, Megan said: "Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has a sense of humour.

"If they’re not bad looking, that’s always a plus. I love a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet. I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a ‘dad bod’. I’m 5ft1 so any height really."

Where is Megan from?

Megan is from Dublin but currently lives in Brighton, where she has become a bit of a local celebrity.

The TV star revealed: "Me and my friends made a Derry Girls TikTok for Halloween and it went a bit viral around Brighton. Sometimes I get stopped in the street about it. I’ve also done Panto."

Megan Clarke has become a favourite on Love Island. Picture: ITV

What is Megan's job?

Megan works as a musical theatre performer and energy broker. When asked to describe her ideal partner, Megan said: "Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has a sense of humour.

"If they’re not bad looking, that’s always a plus,' she added, 'I love a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet. I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a "dad bod."

What is Megan's Instagram?

Fans can follow Megan on Instagram @meganforteclarke where she often shares images of her days out with friends.