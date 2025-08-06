Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

Love Island's Megan and Conor and carrying on their romance outside of the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips found their way together twice in the Love Island villa but are they still in a couple now? Or have they split? Here's the latest news and updates on their relationship.

Love Island 2025 was a rollercoaster of emotions for contestants Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips who eventually left the villa as a couple - but are they still together now?

Both Megan and Conor were original contestants on the show but she started off pretty solid with Tommy Bradley while the rugby player made his way around the ladies trying to find that one meaningful connection.

Eventually they coupled up, only for the musical performer to be brutally dumped by the public as one of the least favourite girls. However, she was given the chance to come back as a bombshell which she did to get her fellow Irish love.

So are Megan and Conor still together now? Or have they split? Here's what we know.

Megan and Conor had an undeniable connection in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

With Love Island freshly behind them, things are still going well between the pair who are yet to make it to boyfriend and girlfriend status.

Both Megan and Conor have decided they're 'exclusive' though, which means they will only date one another.

Making their relationship Instagram official, they shared a cute snap and wrote: "What an experience!!! I've laughed, cried, belched & wouldn't have had it any other way.

"I've learned so much about myself throughout this journey and I am so so grateful for the love and support it's been a wild one!! Got what I wanted in the end. Off to sing hsm in the pub now xxxx."

Love Island's Megan came back to the villa as a bombshell for Conor. Picture: ITV2

What was Megan and Conor's Love Island journey?

From the moment Megan and Conor began exploring their connection, fireworks were flying until she was dumped from the villa after a shock vote.

Once she left, Conor explored many more connections, including with Shakira Khan, before he was surprised with Megan as a bombshell.

After a brief catch up, the couple went straight back to business getting to know one another before they were dumped from the island after another public vote. They were chosen as the least compatible couple just days before the final.

However, getting to leave together made things much easier as they revealed they will continue getting to know one another away from the cameras.

