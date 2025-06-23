Love Island star Megan's scar explained after fans notice head wound

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a scar on her forehead. Picture: Instagram/@meganforteclarke/TikTok

By Hope Wilson

What caused Megan's scar? The Love Island star reveals all.

Love Island favourite Megan Clarke, 24, has caused a stir in the villa after embarking on a love square with Tommy Bradley, Conor Phillips and Emily Moran.

While her friends Helena Ford and Meg Moore have been advising her on how to deal with the situation, many fans have noticed Megan has a distinct scar on her forehead.

The 24-year-old has described the scar as being akin to Harry Potter's famous lightning wound and has opened up about what happened to her head.

So what caused the scar on Megan's head? Here is everything the Love Island star has said about her injury.

Megan has revealed what caused her scar. Picture: TikTok/Megan Clarke

Speaking about the incident to fellow Islander Shea Mannings, Megan said: "I fell down the stars in a nightclub, like literally two months ago. It's fresh, yeah. It's like Harry Potter.

"Literally a lightning strike. I love to wind people up. I've told people I was a marine biologist, I dived in a pool with some sharks and cracked my head open off the pool. Told people I do professional boxing and stuff."

Fans have noticed a scar on Megan's head. Picture: ITV

She also spoke to the press about her scar, saying: "I love to lie on a night out. People believe anything. I cracked my head open falling down some stairs, so I've got a bit of a Harry Potter scar.

"I tell boys I went swimming with sharks."

