Love Island's Mica Harris comes from a very important and serious family

12 June 2026, 11:35

Love Island's Mica has a strong family of connections
Love Island's Mica has a strong family of connections. Picture: ITV2/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Mica is currently attempting to find a man in the Love Island 2026 villa but it's unlikely her famous family will have time to watch.

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Love Island 2026 is already bringing us plenty of drama from fall outs, sibling rivalry and love triangles but for one islander Mica, it's probably not something she's paying very much attention to.

From a hugely respectable and important family, this islander has some pretty credible connections outside the villa including politicians and the one and only music legend that is Rihanna.

So who are Mica's family? Well, topping the list as the most connected Love Island star in history, her aunty is Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados. Mia is both a lawyer and a politician who has been in charge since 2018. She has been the leader of her political party since 2008.

And Mica's connections do not end there as her aunt's parents were also high profile politicians and her cousin happened to be actress Eva Mottley. She starred in top 80s British comedy, Only Fools and Horses, and even dated the famous David Bowie for two years.

Not only are the Love Island's star's family clearly very important people, they also have important links with other famous people, Rihanna being one of them.

Ahead of entering the villa, Mica told The Sun: "Rihanna was staying at a house two doors down from my grandparents’ house and aunty Mia picked me up one day and said, ‘We’re going to visit granny and grandad’."

"So I just threw on random clothes, I was not looking cute, because obviously I was just going to see my grandparents. And she pulled into this house and she said, ‘You’re meeting Rihanna!’ My first thought was, ‘Why didn’t you give me more time to prepare?’ She and my aunty are very close."

Despite so many famous connections in her family, Mica has managed to remain very humble. Talking about finding her own fame, she said: "My family is always in the papers in Barbados. But it’s never really me directly. My last name is Harris, too, so I can kind of fly under the radar.

Love Island's Mica is currently coupled up with Samraj
Love Island's Mica is currently coupled up with Samraj. Picture: ITV2

"Going on a show like Love Island that’s broadcasted to millions of people across the world is definitely going to be a kind of attention I’m not used to. But I’m excited and thinking very positively about it."

So far Mica has remained one of the most positive energies in the Love Island villa but is yet to find a strong connection despite being coupled up with Samraj.

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