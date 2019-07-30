Michael Griffiths breaks silence on Amber Gill’s Love Island win

Michael had an unexpected reaction to his ex Amber winning Love Island 2019.

Love Island came to a dramatic end last night, when Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea stole the crown, and the £50k prize money.

But while the whole nation was over-the-moon at the unexpected win, there’s one man we didn’t expect would be too happy - and that’s Amber’s ex Michael Griffiths.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the firefighter from Manchester was seemingly happy for his former partner and actually congratulated her.

Greg and Amber stole the crown. Picture: ITV

Speaking on his Instagram Stories, he said: "Oh s***, oh s***, I did not expect that," before shouting: "Ratings!"

"Wow. Congratulations to these two", he added, before tagging Greg and Amber on top of a photo of them.

At Love Island: The Experience on Brighton Beach, Michael told Capital: “Amber deserves that, she’s been through a lot. She definitely deserves it. I low-key thought she would steal it, but no no I knew she wouldn’t!”

In case you’ve forgotten, Michael and Amber became hot favourites to win after their romance blossomed from friendship.

Michael wanted Amber back in the last few days. Picture: ITV

However, it went downhill during the dramatic Casa Amor week when Michael’s head well and truly got turned by Joanna Chimonides.

After brutally dumping Amber, Michael began cracking on with Joanna right in front of her, before his new partner was kicked off the Island after a viewer vote.

Michael then did another 180, and decided he DID in fact still like Amber, but it was too little too late as Amber chose to couple up with Irish charmer Greg.

And after the pair managed to beat favourites Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, fans of the show couldn’t wait to congratulate the winning couple.

One wrote on twitter: "So happy that amber and Greg won!!! Michael I bet you are fuming huns #loveIslandfinal”

Another added: "Michael, this could have been you, you really fumbled the bag."

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether Joanna has given Michael another chance after their awkward reunion on Aftersun. According to a source at The Sun, the pair were 'all over each other' at a festival this weekend.

An onlooker claimed: "Michael kept kissing Joanna on her head and cheeks and pulling her close She kept holding his hand and leaning into him, she definitely seemed to be warming up to him again."