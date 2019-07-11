Michael questions his feelings for ex Amber after last night's heart rate challenge

Michael starts to question his feelings toward Amber after last night's heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV2

By Emma Clarke

While Michael was adamant Amber wasn't the one for him, he's starting to doubt his feelings after last night's heart rate challenge.

Following the dramatic Casa Amor shakeup, Michael Griffiths sensationally decided Amber Gill wasn't the one for him, coupling up with new girl Joanna Chimonides instead.

While fans and fellow Islanders were left furious by the shock decision, Michael has stood by his word, telling Amber he doesn't have feelings for her anymore and he is happy with Joanna.

But after last night's hilarious heart rate challenge, Michael is starting to feel differently about his ex, questioning whether he made the right decision or not.

Jordan chats with Michael about his reaction to Amber's dirty dancing. Picture: ITV2

In tonight's episode, Michael pulls pal Jordan for a chat on the beanbags to discuss the events from the previous night.

Jordan tells Michael: “I think she [Amber] is very much still into you. From what I’ve seen, you and Joanna don’t have as much chemistry as you and Amber did. If you did change your mind, there would be nothing wrong with that.”

While Michael puts the results down to him being nervous and awkward about the dance, it seems as though Joanna isn't convinced either.

Meanwhile, new guy Chris Taylor swoops in on Amber, telling her that while he may have taken Maura and Belle on a date yesterday, he actually has eyes for her.

Laying on the day beds, Chris tells Amber she's like an Easter egg - to which she replies: "Hard on the outside but nothing in the middle?"

Laughing for quite some time, it looks as though there could be something there.

But has Michael missed his chance? Only time will tell.

Tune into Love Island tonight from 9pm on ITV2.