Michael questions his feelings for ex Amber after last night's heart rate challenge

11 July 2019, 16:26 | Updated: 11 July 2019, 16:29

Michael starts to question his feelings toward Amber after last night's heart rate challenge
Michael starts to question his feelings toward Amber after last night's heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV2
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

While Michael was adamant Amber wasn't the one for him, he's starting to doubt his feelings after last night's heart rate challenge.

Following the dramatic Casa Amor shakeup, Michael Griffiths sensationally decided Amber Gill wasn't the one for him, coupling up with new girl Joanna Chimonides instead.

While fans and fellow Islanders were left furious by the shock decision, Michael has stood by his word, telling Amber he doesn't have feelings for her anymore and he is happy with Joanna.

But after last night's hilarious heart rate challenge, Michael is starting to feel differently about his ex, questioning whether he made the right decision or not.

Jordan chats with Michael about his reaction to Amber's dirty dancing
Jordan chats with Michael about his reaction to Amber's dirty dancing. Picture: ITV2

In tonight's episode, Michael pulls pal Jordan for a chat on the beanbags to discuss the events from the previous night.

Jordan tells Michael: “I think she [Amber] is very much still into you. From what I’ve seen, you and Joanna don’t have as much chemistry as you and Amber did. If you did change your mind, there would be nothing wrong with that.”

While Michael puts the results down to him being nervous and awkward about the dance, it seems as though Joanna isn't convinced either.

Meanwhile, new guy Chris Taylor swoops in on Amber, telling her that while he may have taken Maura and Belle on a date yesterday, he actually has eyes for her.

Laying on the day beds, Chris tells Amber she's like an Easter egg - to which she replies: "Hard on the outside but nothing in the middle?"

Laughing for quite some time, it looks as though there could be something there.

But has Michael missed his chance? Only time will tell.

Tune into Love Island tonight from 9pm on ITV2.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2019 has been revealed.

Who's in the Celebrity MasterChef 2019 line-up? From Vicky Pattison to Joey Essex
Larry, who plays Gavin's dad Mick Shipman in the beloved British series, said: "It's so secret that I shouldn't really even be here."

Larry Lamb just spilled EVEN MORE details about the new Gavin and Stacey
A fire has broken out at Warner Bros studios in Watford – the famous filming location in which Harry Potter was filmed.

Warner Bros fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at Harry Potter studios in Watford
Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp responds to fans speculating about Will Byers' sexuality
The cancer storyline will be the last for Katie, who joined the ITV soap six years ago as Sinead Tinker.

Coronation Street's Sinead Tinker to lose cancer battle in heartbreaking scenes as Katie McGlynn 'quits soap'

Trending on Heart

This plant could solve the snoring problem in your house

A £10 plant from Asda will stop your snoring and is backed by NASA

Lifestyle

School uniforms will be overhauled

Schools in Wales are allowing boys to wear skirts and girls to wear trousers

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran showed off a shock new look online

Ed Sheeran shows off shock new look... and fans LOVE it

Celebrities

The mum has demanded an apology after the police visited her house (left: stock image)

Police called to mum's house 'because her kids were playing naked in the garden'

Lifestyle

Curtis Pritchard's dance in the heart rate challenge left viewers in stitches

Curtis Pritchard leaves Love Island fans in stitches after the heart rate challenge