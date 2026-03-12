Love Island All Star's Millie finally addresses friendship issues with Lucinda

12 March 2026, 14:29

Love Island's Millie clears up the confusion around her friendship with Lucinda
Love Island's Millie clears up the confusion around her friendship with Lucinda. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Millie Court's relationship with former bestie Lucinda Strafford was a topic of conversation during their time in the villa. But did they actually ever fall out? Here's the full story.

Love Island All Stars 2026 saw Lucinda Strafford enter the villa as a bombshell and cause more tension and arguments then we've ever seen before on the show.

But while they got along on the show, there were huge question marks over Millie Court and Lucinda's friendship after it appeared they hadn't spoken for months despite being former best friends.

Offering Lucinda lots of support and guidance on All Stars, Millie's fans were desperate to know if the pair had fallen out before going on Love Island together and whether it involved her ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon.

Millie, who is now dating Zac Woodworth, is also best friends with former islander Chloe Burrows and there were also rumours Lucinda slept with her ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran. So what is the truth?

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford reconnected on Love Island All Stars 2026
Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford reconnected on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV2

Speaking on Jamie Laing's podcast, which is available to listen to on Global Player, the reality star said: "What I’ve seen online is everyone saying or trying to think up why we’ve fallen out. Like, we didn’t fall out, like there was no fall out.

"I have friends that you just distance from because life happens, right? She lived hours away, me and Chloe lived in Essex, she lived in Brighton and she traveled a lot."

Millie went on to clear up all the cheating claims too and added: "And then online everyone’s going, “oh, she slept with Toby” “oh, she slept with Liam”, but it’s all s**t. It’s literally bulls**t.”

Lucinda echoed what Millie said when she was questioned on their friendship on Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

"It was more of a distance thing, I live in Brighton and they live in Essex, so it was always a thing that I would move to Essex with them," she explained.

“I never did. From then it kind of distanced, but I love them both.”

Love Island All Stars fans questioned why Lucinda and Millie had drifted apart before the show
Love Island All Stars fans questioned why Lucinda and Millie had drifted apart before the show. Picture: Instagram

However, following their podcast circuit after Love Island All Stars, two contestants who won't be making up are Lucinda and winner Samie.

Tension between the two girls is said to be at an all time high after their interviews and opinions upset one another.

