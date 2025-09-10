Love Island's Millie Court goes on a heartbreak holiday following Liam Reardon split

Love Island's Millie Court has been getting over her heartbreak in the sunshine with her family. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Millie Court has jetted off to Greece to help get over her recent breakup with longterm boyfriend Liam Reardon.

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon confirmed they had split for a second time in August leaving many fans devastated their romance couldn't go the distance.

While neither of the reality TV stars have confirmed exactly why they broke up, a source told The Sun living in different parts of the country proved too much.

They said: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work. But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time."

For Millie, aged 28, she turned to her family and the sun to help her recover post breakup. Currently in Greece with her mum and sister, the showbiz personality and fashion lover has remained active on her social media pages since the end of her relationship.

Liam Reardon returned to social media three weeks after the split was confirmed. Picture: Liam Reardon/Instagram

Showing Liam what he's missing, she's added to the Instagram grid plenty of bikini snaps and gorgeous looks from her evenings out celebrating her mum's 60th birthday.

She captioned her latest swimwear pictures: "Summers not over just yet!!"

Liam, aged 26, took a little social media break following the announcement of their split but has recently returned with a little photo dump of life including hanging out with pals and exercising.

It's been reported while Millie's heartbreak holiday may look like it's helping her get over Liam, she has real fears about what's coming next, in particular Love Island All Stars.

When Liam and Millie broke up first in summer 2022, he went on Celebs Go Dating and now she fears he will sign up for the third series of All Stars which airs in January 2026.

A source told The Mirror: "Millie has told pals she is really worried Liam will do Love Island All Stars in January, and she’ll find it really painful to watch.

"She hated watching him dating girls on that (Celebs Go Dating), and she couldn’t cope with it a second time around. Love Island All Stars would be even worse for her, as the villa is where they met and fell in love. It would like a worst nightmare scenario for her."

