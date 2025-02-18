Love Island's Mitch Taylor 'admits' to 'fake' Grace Jackson text screenshots

Love Island's Mitch Taylor makes admission over 'fake' Grace screenshots
Love Island's Mitch Taylor makes admission over 'fake' Grace screenshots. Picture: ITV / Mitch Taylor - Snapchat
Love Island star Mitch Taylor shared the infamous screenshots of All Stars finalist Grace Jackson saying she would "do anything" to win the show - but he's now admitted they could be fake.

Love Island star Mitch Taylor has reportedly admitted that the screenshots which showed All Stars 2025 finalist Grace Jackson saying she'd do "anything" to win the show could be fake after they were sent to him by an unknown person.

The hit reality TV show caused controversy during the final week when Olivia Hawkins claimed she had seen screenshots of a conversation where Grace said she "would do anything to win the show," a claim which Luca Bish's partner strongly denies.

Despite Olivia, Danielle and Samie all saying they had seen the alleged texts, no one appeared willing to share the receipts online for the public to see - that was until Mitch got involved.

On Monday, Mitch shared a screenshot on his Snapchat of messages between Grace and an unknown person where she indeed writes that she will "win" and "do anything," however, fans were quick to question how real these were.

Grace was put on the spot when Olivia revealed she had seen texts where she&squot;d said she would "do anything to win" Love Island
Grace was put on the spot when Olivia revealed she had seen texts where she'd said she would "do anything to win" Love Island. Picture: ITV

Now, according to The Tab and followers of Mitch, the former Love Island star admitted on a live that he got sent the screenshots from someone and that they "could be fake".

Taking to X, one person wrote: "Mitch went on live to say that this is fake and that he posted it just to help Casey win. Now what? I hope Grace sue them all," while another posted: "Mitch is a mastermind ain’t no way Mitch just admitted on live he got the screen recording of the messages sent to him and said it could be fake and posted it so that Casey can win EEEEH."

Mitch has been a vocal supporter of Casey and Gabby to win Love Island All Stars, and he got his wish when they were crowned during the live final on Monday night.

Mitch has admitted that this screenshot which he shared could be fake as it was sent to him from someone else
Mitch has admitted that this screenshot which he shared could be fake as it was sent to him from someone else. Picture: Mitch Taylor / Snapchat

Talk of the screenshots did come up on the show when host Maya Jama asked Olivia if she had receipts, to which she replied: "I’ve seen them. I’ve said what I said, you know me. I am very straight-talking and I am straight to the point, but I wish them the best.”

During the live show, Grace snapped back to Olivia: "Yeah, I mean, I am very straight-talking too, so there are absolutely no receipts. I can’t wait to apparently see them.”

Mitch Taylor asked people to stop sending death threats to him and his girlfriend
Mitch Taylor asked people to stop sending death threats to him and his girlfriend. Picture: ITV

Following the admission, Mitch took to social media on Tuesday morning to condemn the death threats he and his girlfriend, Hayley, had received amid the drama.

He wrote: "Morning guys, the hate/death threats don't bother me but please stop sending hate and death threats to Hayley. I've always had a love hate relationship with the public, but keep the beef on me don't involve my girlfriend. I appreciate you all."

Since the final, Grace and Luca are yet to break their silence on the claims, but we expect to hear a response from the pair in the coming days. Most recently, a rep for Grace told The Sun: "Grace has said several times she hasn't sent messages of this nature."

