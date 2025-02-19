Love Island's Mitch Taylor hits back after sharing 'fake' Grace Jackson messages

19 February 2025, 12:35

Mitch Taylor has spoken out after receiving fan backlash
Mitch Taylor has spoken out after receiving fan backlash.

By Hope Wilson

Mitch Taylor has not hit out after receiving backlash for posting 'fake' messages from Love Island star Grace Jackson.

Love Island star Mitch Taylor has broken his silence after he 'admitted' the screenshots of Grace Jackson's text messages were 'fake'.

This comes after fellow All Star Olivia Hawkins accused Grace of sending messages stating she would do "whatever it takes to win" the show, putting her connection with Luca Bish in jeopardy.

While Grace denied the accusation, Mitch revealed he was sent a screen recording of the messages and ended up posting them on his Snapchat story.

However since then, Mitch has reportedly admitted that he was sent the screenshots from someone and that they "could be fake", according to The Tab.

Grace Jackson was accused of sending messages declaring she would do "whatever it takes to win" All Stars
Grace Jackson was accused of sending messages declaring she would do "whatever it takes to win" All Stars.

Following this, Mitch has received backlash from fans with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss their thoughts on the messages.

One wrote: "Mitch went on live to say that this is fake and that he posted it just to help casey win. Now what? I hope Grace sue them all."

Another added: "so i’m supposed to believe grace sent those messages to someone who she has no mutuals with….and then was somehow sent to MESSY mitch…yeah try again next time idk"

With a third stating: "On love island what Mitch and Olivia did was disgusting, if Luca hadn't really loved and known and understood Grace they could have split up. All due to revenge and sabotage, it also could have hurt her career."

Mitch Taylor shared screenshots of messages allegedly from Grace Jackson
Mitch Taylor shared screenshots of messages allegedly from Grace Jackson.

Following these comments online, Mitch took to Snapchat to answer some fan questions regarding the messages.

When asked by one of his followers who sent him the screenshots, Mitch posted: "I don't know who the receipts are from, I got sent it loads all I know is Casey and Gabby won."

Another fan asked whether Mitch believed the messages were real, with Mitch writing: "Don't care Casey and Gabby won."

Mitch Taylor has hit back at fans
Mitch Taylor has hit back at fans.

This comes after Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars 2025, with Luca and Grace coming in second place.

Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu fished third, with Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame placing fourth, and Elma Pazar and Sammy Root finishing the competition fifth.

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars 2025
Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars 2025.

During the grand finale, Olivia commented on the text message scandal, telling host Maya Jama: "I've seen them. I've said what I said. You know me, I'm very straight talking. I'm just straight to the point. But I honestly wish them the best."

However Grace hit back, saying: "I'm very straight talking too and there's absolutely no reciepts so can't wait to apparently see them."

