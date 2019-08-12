Love Island’s Molly-Mae says going to therapy has helped her deal with death threats from trolls

Molly-Mae said she has been receiving death threats since leaving the Love Island vill. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Love Island finalist Molly-Mae says she’s been sent death threats since leaving the villa, but her therapy is helping.

Love Island 2019 saw Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury just miss out on the crown to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

While in the villa and now out, influencer Molly-Mae received a lot of cruel abuse from trolls about only being with Tommy to win the show, and faking her feelings towards him.

Now out of the villa, Molly-Mae has said she has even received death threats.

Molly-Mae says therapy from the ITV team has helped her. Picture: PA

However, she said the therapy ITV have offered her has helped her deal with negative comments online.

Talking to OK! magazine, she said: “I’ve been having the same after-care as everyone else, I’ve taken the support that ITV provided and it’s helped.

“People keep sending messages like: “Pray for Molly-Mae, I hope she’s okay”, but I’m literally sat here loving my life.

“I’m so happy, nothing can burst my bubble; what the public think is irrelevant.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy just missed out on winning Love Island 2019. Picture: Instagram

Talking about the negative comments she has received online, Molly said: “I knew I was going to get my fair share of hate but I didn’t know it would be to this extent.

“To be called fake and all these horrible names like ‘Money-Mae’ when I haven’t actually done anything wrong was a shock. It is hard to hear.”

Molly admitted she did read the comments to begin with, but then had to stop as she thinks it’s “best not to”.

“Some of the stuff that’s been said about me is pretty vile,” the blonde beauty explained: “there are death threats, which really isn’t nice.”