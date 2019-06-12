Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex Bradley Simmonds 'also dated Caroline Flack'

Caroline and Molly Mae are rumoured to have dated the same man. Picture: ITV2

Love Island bombshell Molly-Mae Hague has an awkward connection to Caroline Flack.

There is a lot going on in the Love Island villa right now, with Sherif Lanre’s shock exit and Tommy Fury getting himself into a string love triangles.

But it looks like there’s just as much drama off-screen as now bombshell Molly-Mae Hague has previously been linked to the same man as host Caroline Flack.

In case you missed it, 39-year-old Caroline sparked rumours she was dating personal trainer Bradley Simmonds when they were snapped walking hand-in-hand back in February.

But just before the photos emerged, hunky trainer Bradley was also pictured out with a another woman, who has now been identified as none other than current Islander Molly-Mae.

According to The Sun, 20-year-old Molly-Mae was pictured holding hands with 25-year-old Bradley during a night out in London in Feb, with an insider adding they had hung out.

"Molly-Mae has dated Bradley but has never previously met Caroline," the insider said.

Fans were excited earlier this year when sources claimed Caroline was seeing Bradley, with a source telling The Sun: “Caroline and Bradley tried to keep things professional but they’ve fallen head over heels and they’re now dating.

“After spending so much time together, they just fell for each other, although it’s still early days.

“They make each other laugh, and he’s a really nice guy.

“All her mates approve. Everyone’s over the moon for Caroline – she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time!”

Meanwhile, on the show Molly-Mae has been creating waves as she’s currently stuck between THREE boys.

After choosing to couple up with Tommy Fury during the last recoupling, Anton Danyluk has been trying his luck with the social media influencer.

Molly-Mae got cosy with Danny on Monday. Picture: ITV2

But things got even more complicated when new boy Danny Williams caught her eye, with Molly describing him as her “perfect type”.

She told him on Monday night: "I’m actually really looking forward to having a chat with you because I feel like we’re going to get on."

And the feeling os seemingly mutual, as he replied: "I feel like me and you have got quite a lot in common. I’ve just got that vibe. I think you seem really down-to-earth."

Speaking about current partner Tommy, Molly-Mae added: "The issue I’ve got at the moment is that I’m very attracted to him. I think he is a gorgeous boy

"I just feel like he is in 'Tommy Land' and I’m trying to get my way into it. Maybe I need to get into 'Danny Land'?”

Viewers weren’t too impressed with the Islander, with many branding her ‘greedy’ for keeping her options open.