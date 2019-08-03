Love Island's Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury FINALLY spotted together amid split rumours

Tommy and Molly are reportedly "so busy with meetings and filming for the reunion they’ve barely unpacked their suitcases". Picture: Instagram

Fans of the reality couple can breathe a sigh of relief as the loved-up duo have been pictured looking all smiles at a boxing gym in Manchester.

Love Island runners-up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury sparked rumours they had broken up when fans noticed both Islanders had remained silent on social media since leaving the villa.

While winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were plastering Instagram Stories with loved-up snaps of themselves partying in Newcastle and meeting family and friends, Molly and Tommy, both 20, stayed quiet.

But now fans of the reality couple can put their split fears to bed as the ITV2 stars, who came second in the explosive final earlier this week, have been spotted together in Manchester.

Hitting Hatton Health and Fitness, a boxing gym launched by sporting legend Ricky Hatton, the pair were snapped in their gym kit after a sweaty session with pro boxer Luke Evans.

Sharing the picture with his social media followers, the trainer captioned the photo: "Great to see my gym mate @tommytntfury fresh from the @loveisland villa & was also really nice to meet Tommy’s partner @mollymaehague wishing you both the very best going forward. Hope to see you both again soon."

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, sharing their relief that the social media influencer and the rising sports star were still solid.

A concerned follower wrote: "So glad to see they’re together," while another agreed with a string of heart eye emojis.

A source has confirmed the couple are still together, saying: "They are so excited about what is to come. They absolutely have not split.". Picture: ITV

It seems the photo comes as a source of relief to many of Molly and Tommy's followers who had taken to Twitter to share their worry that the duo had split just days after the Love Island final.

One user wrote: "Been checking Tommy and Molly-Mae’s Instagram like every ten minutes to check if they’ve posted anything I’m so confused as to why they haven’t because everyone else has!!!!!!!"

"Anyone else think it’s sorta weird that Molly-Mae & Tommy haven't posted a single thing on their instagram stories? madness," said another.

While a third added: “Molly and Tommy ain’t posted on Instagram yet bet she’s binned him off and doesn’t know what to say because we were all right."

The loved-up couple, who first met in the Hideaway after Tommy's failed romance with Lucie, were favourites to win this year's Love Island crown but were pipped to the post by Amber and her latecomer lover Greg.

However runner-up Molly insisted there were no hard feelings, saying: "There was no annoyance at all.

"The end of the day time is nothing. You can be with someone a few days and feel like you’ve known them forever.

"We’re really happy for Amber and Greg. They’ve been there a short amount of time together but they’re incredible together.

"Greg’s an incredible guy, he treats Amber like gold. She had a really hard time in the villa. We’re both so happy for them. I think everyone is."