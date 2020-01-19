Love Island's Montana Brown leads tributes to late friend Mike Thalassitis on his 27th birthday

Montana remembers her close friend Mike on his 27th birthday. Picture: Instagram

The heartbroken reality star remembers her close pal who tragically took his own life last year.

Love Island's Montana Brown has paid tribute to her late friend Mike Thalassitis on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The stunning model, 24, who remained close pals with her former co-star up until he took his own life, remembered the reality star with a heartbreaking message on Instagram.

Admitting she missed him "so much" and wished "we all had more time with you", the Swim Society co-founder addressed the ex-footballer in the post and sent him a special birthday wish.

Alongside a picture of the pair on a night out and another of the duo during their time together on the dating show, she wrote: "Happy birthday angel face, miss you so much and i hope you’re having a party party up there wherever you are. I wish we all had more time with you. We lost you too early."

Montana also urged anyone feeling lost or hopeless to reach out to someone close, or alternatively text Shout – a 24/7 service for "anyone in crisis anytime, anywhere" – if they were feeling down.

She added: "If you’re looking at this feeling suicidal and unhappy, please speak to someone, if you don’t want to speak to someone you know, you can also text @giveusashoutinsta.

"You are all amazing, you all are worthy of the help and I know you’re so loved."

The Hertfordshire-born beauty wasn't the only former co-star of Mike's to pay tribute to him on his birthday.

Love Island's Georgia Harrison shared an emotional post, which included a photo of her former co-star sat with her laughing in the Spanish villa.

Next to the snap, she wrote: "Happy birthday @mike_thala i think of you all the time, your humour, your caring nature, your generosity, the way you were an absolute gentleman.

"The sort of man that would carry your bags for you, open the door for you, be the first person at the bar offering everyone a drink.

"I miss you so much and i still regret so many moments where i missed the extent of what was going on in your head. I know you’re in a better place and you motivate me in so many ways still.

"Thankyou for making me laugh and being by my side when i cried. Its so hard to talk about your feelings and whats going on in your head, especially for men."

As well as the bittersweet picture, the ex-TOWIE star also shared images of herself wearing a sweatshirt branded with the slogan 'boys get sad too'.

She continued: "Please follow @boysgetsadtoostudio who give a percentage of their profits towards mens mental health. I know sometimes you can feel like you have nothing left to live for, ive been there, believe me. But if you just start by talking about it and being honest the ods are with time youll get through it.

"Life is full of obs ups and downs and mike was made to feel like he wasnt good enough and i think thats why the world was so shocked because anyone who knew him knew he was more than enough.

"He was an absolute legend and legends never die. I love you so much , when u left you broke the hearts of people that hadnt even met you because you were that amazing. See you in the next life."