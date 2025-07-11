Love Island Movie Night: All the clips being exposed tonight

All the clips being shown during Love Island's Movie Night. Picture: itv

By Alice Dear

Love Island's first look has revealed some of the clips from the show that will be revealed during tonight's Movie Night.

Love Island viewers can't wait for the iconic Movie Night, airing on Friday July 11, where the contestants in the villa sit down to watch clips from the series so far, often exposing cheating and lies.

Ahead of the episode, a first look has revealed some of the titles of the clips, and they give us a very good idea of what we can expect - including Harry's romances with Helena, Shakira, Yasmin and Rheo as well as Dejon's seamless flirting behind Meg's back.

Fans of Love Island believe that, due to the explosive nature of this series, that Movie Night will cause drama throughout the villa, not just among couples, but also with friendships.

Here's a look at all of the clips that will be shown tonight - that we know of so far.

Will Harry finally be exposed during Movie Night? Picture: itv

When Harry Met Helena...Shakira, Yasmin and Rheo

The title of this clip leads us to believe that the residents of the Love Island villa will watch a collection of clips of Harry's changing feelings for the girls he has been coupled up with.

We expect for Harry and Helena's flirting behind Shakira's back to be exposed, as well as his trip to the hideaway with Yasmin.

And, of course, there's all the footage from Casa Amor where he was getting to know Rheo, who he contemplated coupling up with before his return to the main villa.

Will Meg be done with Dejon after Movie Night? Picture: itv

Good Dejon Hunting

While we don't know exactly what this clip will be, there's many moments from the series so far that have seen Dejon turning on the charm with a bunch of bombshells.

It could be his flirty conversations with Andrada in Casa Amor, his date with Billykiss, his short-lived romance with Yasmin or his chats with Malisha.

Safe to say, we're expecting Meg will be left heartbroken by what she sees.

Will Dejon be in trouble after tonight? Picture: itv

Free Billykiss

While this one is harder to work out, we recon this clip could be taken from Dejon's date with Billykiss, where they had an obvious spark.

This was before Dejon and Meg had a go at her during a challenge as she attempted to expose Dejon for his mixed messages to her.

Will Shakira finally see what happened with Helena and Harry? Picture: itv

Shak-Ablanca

We're really struggling to work out what this clip could be - but we're pretty sure it will be related to Shakira.

During her time in the villa, Shakira's more controversial moments have included her issues with Helena as well as her split from Ben.

Of course, it might also be a clip about Shakira opposed to her starring in the clip - for example, we know the Shakira could do with seeing what Harry and Helena were saying about her during their on-off period.