Love Island fans blast new girl Nabila Badda for declaring she's a 'prize'

30 June 2019, 22:06

Love Island newcomer Nabila Badda has failed to win over fans
Love Island newcomer Nabila Badda has failed to win over fans. Picture: Twitter/Instagram
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The stunning brunette has failed to win any fans after making an arrogant remark about the status of her and the five other new girls.

Love Island newcomer Nabila Badda was blasted by viewers after declaring that she and the five new girls are "the prize".

The air stewardess is one of a new group of girls sent in to the Villa to shake up - and potentially split up - the current batch of couples.

However, she has failed to enamour herself to people watching at home with her "arrogant" comments.

One fan tweeted: "Nabila seems soooo annoying."

Read more: Meet the new Love Island singletons taking over Casa Amor

Other comments included: "Nabila piping up like she’s already got the 50k, I think not hun you’ll be on a flight home by this time next week see ya."

They were also upset that she had made a beeline for Michael, who is coupled up with Geordie beauty Amber.

Ahead of entering the villa, Nabila admitted that she had the hots for Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk.

She said: "I have got my eye on Anton.

“I think he is cheeky and I think he’s misunderstood by the girls in the villa. He is my vibe, he’s got a great personality and he is funny and entertaining."

Sadly her interest doesn't appear to be reciprocated.

Nabila boldly asked the eyebrow-plucking fan favourite to list his top three of the new girls... and she didn't make the cut.

Later Belle, daughter of British gangster flick actor Tamer Hassan, asked if she could spend the night with him in her bed.

He eagerly told the other guys about her shock - but not unwelcome proposition - and after the lights went off, the pair were seen looking VERY cosy under the covers.

