Love Island narrator Iain Stirling set to return for winter version. Picture: Instagram / iaindoesjokes

By Emma Clarke

Love Island 2019 may be over for another year, but luckily showrunners announced they're launching a winter version of the show for fans.

Earlier this month, ITV2 bosses confirmed they are launching a new winter Love Island that will be set in Cape Town, South Africa - meaning fans get two doses of the reality show a year!

While fans were buzzing about the news, they were left wondering if everyone's favourite comedian and narrator, Iain Stirling, would be on the new version, too.

Talking to Good Morning Britain this week, Stirling confirmed he will be voicing over winter Love Island, which is set to begin in January 2020.

ITV's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, said: "Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

"Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.

"In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

While the exact release date has yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that the new spin-off will be shot in the gorgeous city of Cape Town.

Caroline Flack is also rumoured to be the presenter of the winter version!