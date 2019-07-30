Love Island narrator Iain Stirling set to return for winter version - and fans are ecstatic!

30 July 2019, 14:44

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling set to return for winter version
Love Island narrator Iain Stirling set to return for winter version. Picture: Instagram / iaindoesjokes
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Love Island 2019 may be over for another year, but luckily showrunners announced they're launching a winter version of the show for fans.

Earlier this month, ITV2 bosses confirmed they are launching a new winter Love Island that will be set in Cape Town, South Africa - meaning fans get two doses of the reality show a year!

While fans were buzzing about the news, they were left wondering if everyone's favourite comedian and narrator, Iain Stirling, would be on the new version, too.

READ MORE: Here's how to apply for Love Island 2020 and the new winter version

Talking to Good Morning Britain this week, Stirling confirmed he will be voicing over winter Love Island, which is set to begin in January 2020.

ITV's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer, said: "Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

"Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.

"In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

While the exact release date has yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that the new spin-off will be shot in the gorgeous city of Cape Town.

Caroline Flack is also rumoured to be the presenter of the winter version!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Elizabeth looked emotional as she wed Logan

This Morning viewers left ‘disturbed’ as woman marries her dog live on TV
Sharon found out who's baby she's carrying

EastEnders fans shocked as Sharon Mitchell's baby daddy FINALLY revealed as Keanu Taylor
Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins came in fourth place

Love Island viewers accuse Curtis of FAKING his feelings towards Maura after spotting unusual behaviour
Fans claim Molly-Mae is MISSING from Love Island after party

Molly-Mae 'AWOL' from Love Island after party - as she and Tommy miss out on the £50k prize
Charley Webb has announced the birth of her baby

Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals arrival of third baby with Matthew Wolfenden in adorable snap

Trending on Heart

Ariana Grande has apologised after "insensitive" joke about JonBenét Ramsey

Ariana Grande apologises after 'insensitive' JonBenét Ramsey joke

News

Want your baby to be a Sir or Dame? Read on...

The baby names most likely to earn you child a KNIGHTHOOD revealed - including David and Susan

Lifestyle

The UK is set for a wet and windy few days

UK weather: Met Office issue severe warning as TWO WEEKS worth of rain threatens to cause travel chaos

Weather

Parents could be punished for parking on the pavement

Council cracks down on parents parking dangerously on school runs over safety fears

Lifestyle

One mum has claimed children as young as two should be doing chores

Parents divided over children’s ‘chore guide’ claiming two-year-olds should do laundry

Lifestyle

Mario Lopez is dad to two children

Mario Lopez says allowing children to transition genders is ‘dangerous’ and ‘alarming’

Celebrities