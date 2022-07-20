Who is Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos? Age, job and Instagram revealed
20 July 2022, 15:03 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 16:05
Nathalia Campos will join three other bombshells as she enters the Love Island villa.
Nathalia Campos, 23, has been announced as one of the new bombshells entering the Love Island villa tonight.
The Brazilian content creator will be joined by another girl, Lacey, and two new boys; Jamie and Reece.
Nathalia says she will be bringing fun, flirtation and fire to the villa, although it is not clear yet who she has her sights set on.
Here's everything you need to know about new bombshell Nathalia:
Who is Nathalia Campos and how old is she?
Nathalia Campos is one of the latest bombshells to enter the Love Island villa.
She is 23-years-old.
Where is Nathalia Campos from?
Nathalia is from Brazil and currently lives in London.
What is Nathalia Campos' job?
Nathalia is an operations manager and content creator.
What is Nathalia Campos' Instagram handle?
You can follow Nathalia on Instagram by clicking on her handle name here - nathaliaxcampos.
