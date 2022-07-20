Who is Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos? Age, job and Instagram revealed

20 July 2022, 15:03 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 16:05

Here's everything you need to know about new Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos
Here's everything you need to know about new Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos. Picture: ITV/ Instagram - Nathalia Campos
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Nathalia Campos will join three other bombshells as she enters the Love Island villa.

Nathalia Campos, 23, has been announced as one of the new bombshells entering the Love Island villa tonight.

The Brazilian content creator will be joined by another girl, Lacey, and two new boys; Jamie and Reece.

Nathalia says she will be bringing fun, flirtation and fire to the villa, although it is not clear yet who she has her sights set on.

Here's everything you need to know about new bombshell Nathalia:

Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos says she will bring 'fun, flirting and fire' to the villa
Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos says she will bring 'fun, flirting and fire' to the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Nathalia Campos and how old is she?

Nathalia Campos is one of the latest bombshells to enter the Love Island villa.

She is 23-years-old.

Where is Nathalia Campos from?

Nathalia is from Brazil and currently lives in London.

Nathalia Campos is a content creator from Brazil living in London
Nathalia Campos is a content creator from Brazil living in London. Picture: Instagram/Nathalia Campos

What is Nathalia Campos' job?

Nathalia is an operations manager and content creator.

What is Nathalia Campos' Instagram handle?

You can follow Nathalia on Instagram by clicking on her handle name here - nathaliaxcampos.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Reece Ford is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Reece Ford? Age, career and Instagram revealed
Four new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa tonight

Four new bombshells to enter the Love Island villa tonight

Lacey Edwards is a new Love Island bombshell

Who is Love Island's Lacey Edwards? Age, career and Instagram revealed
Jamie Allen has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Jamie Allen? Age, football team and Instagram revealed
David Roepr played Geoff Barnes in EastEnders

Here’s where EastEnders’ Geoff Barnes actor David Roper is now

Trending on Heart

Charlie Simpson has issued a warning to other parents around the dangers of secondary drowning

Busted's Charlie Simpson rushes son to hospital as he suffers secondary drowning

Celebrities

Stacey turned her pool into a 'village lido'

Stacey Solomon turns pool into 'village lido' for neighbours

Celebrities

Netflix is trialling charging people to share passwords

Netflix has a new way of charging people who share their account

Netflix

A player has just become the UK's biggest every lottery winner (stock images)

Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £195 million jackpot

Lifestyle

Shane Richie has said he was bankrupt before EastEnders

EastEnders' Shane Richie says he was bankrupt and selling his house before landing role
Two Islanders will be dumped from Love Island

Love Island fans think they know who will be dumped in shock twist tonight
Police said that the incident had upset a lot of officers

Police smash window to rescue dog left in car during heatwave

Lifestyle

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

People with red hair will be able to claim free cinema tickets

Cinema chain offering redheads free tickets to escape hottest day ever

Lifestyle

Should you have a cold shower in the heatwave? Here's what the experts say...

Is it better to have a hot or cold shower during the heatwave?

Lifestyle

Dermot O'Leary swore at Alison Hammond on This Morning

This Morning's Dermot O'Leary accidentally swears at Alison Hammond live on air

This Morning

Roberta Kerr plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street

Who plays Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street?

Denise Van Outen went on holiday with her new boyfriend

Gogglebox's Denise Van Outen gives glimpse inside first holiday with new boyfriend

Celebrities

Anto Sharp plays James in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders' actor Anto Sharp's life away from new role as James McIntyre
Does closing your windows really help keep your house cool?

How to keep your home cool during the heatwave

Weather