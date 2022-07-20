Who is Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Here's everything you need to know about new Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos. Picture: ITV/ Instagram - Nathalia Campos

By Alice Dear

Nathalia Campos will join three other bombshells as she enters the Love Island villa.

Nathalia Campos, 23, has been announced as one of the new bombshells entering the Love Island villa tonight.

The Brazilian content creator will be joined by another girl, Lacey, and two new boys; Jamie and Reece.

Nathalia says she will be bringing fun, flirtation and fire to the villa, although it is not clear yet who she has her sights set on.

Here's everything you need to know about new bombshell Nathalia:

Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos says she will bring 'fun, flirting and fire' to the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Nathalia Campos and how old is she?

Nathalia Campos is one of the latest bombshells to enter the Love Island villa.

She is 23-years-old.

Where is Nathalia Campos from?

Nathalia is from Brazil and currently lives in London.

Nathalia Campos is a content creator from Brazil living in London. Picture: Instagram/Nathalia Campos

What is Nathalia Campos' job?

Nathalia is an operations manager and content creator.

What is Nathalia Campos' Instagram handle?

You can follow Nathalia on Instagram by clicking on her handle name here - nathaliaxcampos.