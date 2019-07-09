Love Island announces arrival of two new contestants, Chris and Francesca, following dumping

Chris and Francesca will enter the Love Island villa tonight
Two new Love Islanders are about to enter the villa.

Following a shock dumping on Anna’s birthday, which saw Danny and Jourdan and one other couple dumped, new boy Chris and new girl Francesca are on their way to lighten the spirits of the contestants.

In a teaser video released by Love Island, Amber is sent a text which reads: “Islanders, it’s time to meet your new arrivals. Please welcome Chris and Francesca to the villa.”

New girl Francesca, 23, is from Essex and its a clothing store manager, while new boy Chris is 28, from Leicester, and is a Business Development Manager.

With new Islanders, comes new drama
Francesca has admitted she has her eye on Anton, who is currently coupled up with Belle.

She said: “I’ve liked him from the beginning, he seems like a really nice person.”

She went on to add that she also has eyes for Curtis, who recently split from Amy, confessing: “I love his snake hips.”

Chris, on the other hand, has his sights set on Maura.

Chris is 28 and from Leicester
Francesca has admitted she has her eye on Anton
He said: “She’s an absolute fireball and I’ve got that same side to me as well.

“She has loads of banter and seems very east to get on with, it will be interesting to see if we clash or not.”

Love Island continues at 9PM on ITV2.

