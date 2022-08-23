Who will host Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits show?

23 August 2022, 10:33

Ekin-Su and Alison Hammond are among fan favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host
Ekin-Su and Alison Hammond are among fan favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Laura Whitmore quit as presenter of Love Island this week, but who will the next host be?

Love Island is looking for a new host following the news that Laura Whitmore has stepped down from her role on the show.

Iain Sterling's wife, 37, announced that she was quitting the show on Monday evening, explaining that while she wishes she could continue on, there were elements of the show she found "very difficult".

Laura referenced travelling back and forth from South Africa as an issue, as well as conflicting projects.

She said that fans will be left "in safe hands", but who will be taking over as host of Love Island?

Laura Whitmore announced she was quitting the show on Monday evening
Laura Whitmore announced she was quitting the show on Monday evening. Picture: ITV

Who will host Love Island next?

At the moment, ITV have not confirmed who will replace Laura Whitmore as host of Love Island.

In her statement, Laura told fans they were being left "in safe hands" which has lead many people to question whether a replacement has already been organised.

ITV did not mention who will replace Laura, or when it will be announced, in their own statement which read: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

"We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

Fans are calling for Maura Higgins to be hired as the next host of Love Island
Fans are calling for Maura Higgins to be hired as the next host of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Love Island new presenter odds

While we don't know for sure who will replace Laura Whitmore as host of Love Island, fans have been sharing their opinions and predictions.

As far as fan opinions go, a lot of people are calling for former contestants Maura Higgins, Olivia Attwood and this year's winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to be considered.

Other names being thrown around online are Maya Jama, Gemma Collins, Alison Hammond and AJ Odudu.

According to MyBettingSites, these are the latest odds of who could replace Laura:

  • Emily Atack 5/1
  • Maura Higgins 5/1
  • Alice Levine 6/1
  • Maya Jama 7/1
  • Ekin-Su Culculoglu 9/1
  • Amber Ross Gill 10/1
  • Iain Sterling 12/1
  • Holly Willoughby 16/1
  • Chris Hughes 16/1
  • Chloe Burrows 20/1
  • Rick Edwards 20/1
  • Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page 25/1
  • Dani Dyer 25/1
  • Wes Nelson 30/1
  • Molly-Mae Hague 33/1
Ekin-Su is another favourite to take over, having only won Love Island earlier this year
Ekin-Su is another favourite to take over, having only won Love Island earlier this year . Picture: Ekin-Su/Instagram

Why did Laura Whitmore quit Love Island?

Laura Whitmore announced she was leaving Love Island on Monday evening.

In a statement she shared: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Read more:

