Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

Alice Dear

Love Island's Ben Holbrough, Meg Moore and Helena Ford are believed to be at the root of the complaints from viewers.

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints over alleged behaviour of bullying and misogyny in the villa.

Ben Holbrough, Meg Moore and Helena Ford are said to be at the centre of the complaints, with the taxi driver's comments to Yasmin Pettet already having made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The complaints are believed to have been made over episodes broadcast on 26, 27 and 29 June.

In the first episode referenced, we saw Ben and Yasmin call time on their romance, with an argument between them breaking out shortly after. During this, Ben commented that "none of the guys wanted" Yasmin.

The second episode complained about continued the fallout between Yasmin and Ben where he told the boys that she is "irrelevant", as he fumed in the kitchen.

On June 29, the episodes centred around a game of Snog, Marry, Pie which caused drama between Harry and Shakira, after he chose to snog Helena in the challenge. There was also bad blood between Helena, Harrison and Toni during the same episode after Harrison took Helena to the hideaway and kissed her.

This has been reported by The Sun, who say that according to Ofcom, viewers have accused the show of failing to intervene appropriately. The broadcasting regulator is said to be currently assessing the complaints before deciding whether to launch a formal investigation.

This isn't the first complaints we've heard over this series of Love Island, with viewers taking to social media earlier this week to call for Ben to be kicked out of the villa.

This came after his comments towards and about Yasmin, which they labelled "vile" and "disgusting".

It has also been reported this week that people are also taking to Ofcom to complain about the current dumping, which saw original cast member Alima and bombshell Ryan say goodbye.

"Ofcom compliant filed. Justice for Alima producers you will pay for this," someone wrote, while another added: "How do I complain to Ofcom, not 1 bombshell came in for Alima."