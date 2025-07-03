Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

3 July 2025, 12:30 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 12:36

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints
Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Ben Holbrough, Meg Moore and Helena Ford are believed to be at the root of the complaints from viewers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints over alleged behaviour of bullying and misogyny in the villa.

Ben Holbrough, Meg Moore and Helena Ford are said to be at the centre of the complaints, with the taxi driver's comments to Yasmin Pettet already having made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The complaints are believed to have been made over episodes broadcast on 26, 27 and 29 June.

Ben Holbrough, Meg Moore and Helena Ford are said to be at the centre of the complaints
Ben Holbrough, Meg Moore and Helena Ford are said to be at the centre of the complaints. Picture: ITV

In the first episode referenced, we saw Ben and Yasmin call time on their romance, with an argument between them breaking out shortly after. During this, Ben commented that "none of the guys wanted" Yasmin.

The second episode complained about continued the fallout between Yasmin and Ben where he told the boys that she is "irrelevant", as he fumed in the kitchen.

On June 29, the episodes centred around a game of Snog, Marry, Pie which caused drama between Harry and Shakira, after he chose to snog Helena in the challenge. There was also bad blood between Helena, Harrison and Toni during the same episode after Harrison took Helena to the hideaway and kissed her.

Love Island viewers have already called for Ben to be axed
Love Island viewers have already called for Ben to be axed. Picture: ITV

This has been reported by The Sun, who say that according to Ofcom, viewers have accused the show of failing to intervene appropriately. The broadcasting regulator is said to be currently assessing the complaints before deciding whether to launch a formal investigation.

This isn't the first complaints we've heard over this series of Love Island, with viewers taking to social media earlier this week to call for Ben to be kicked out of the villa.

This came after his comments towards and about Yasmin, which they labelled "vile" and "disgusting".

It has also been reported this week that people are also taking to Ofcom to complain about the current dumping, which saw original cast member Alima and bombshell Ryan say goodbye.

"Ofcom compliant filed. Justice for Alima producers you will pay for this," someone wrote, while another added: "How do I complain to Ofcom, not 1 bombshell came in for Alima."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax

Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami

Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Trending on Heart

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Cornenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

An expert has shared her secrets to sleeping in the heat.

This one item will help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final

Jasmine Paolini's age, height, net worth, parents, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Aryna Sabalenka is taking Wimbledon by storm

Aryna Sabalenka's age, boyfriend, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Harry makes his feelings clear on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Harry choose between Shakira and Helena

Sonay Kartal is a British tennis player

Sonay Kartal's age, net worth, boyfriend, height and Instagram revealed