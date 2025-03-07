Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins reveals truth about Grace Jackson’s ‘leaked messages’

Olivia broke down as she addressed the controversy. Picture: SpillwithWill podcast/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island's Liv has broken her silence on the controversial texts that claimed Grace "would do anything to win" the show.

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins has broken down in tears after revealing the truth about Grace Jackson's alleged 'game plan' messages, which sparked an explosive row on the most recent series of All Stars.

The Islander, 29, became visibly emotional when she was quizzed on a recent podcast about the 'leaked screenshots' that claimed the blonde bombshell would do anything to win the 2025 show.

Speaking to host SnatchedbyWill, Liv confessed the drama over whether or not the shocking texts were true had taken its toll, but revealed she still stood by her word.

In a snapshot from the SpillwithWill recording, she said: "I said this piece of information to producers, and they wanted me to, you know, say what I’ve seen."

She continued: "What I will say is, do people really think I would go on national television and lie about something so serious as that?"

Opening up about the backlash she faced on leaving the All Stars villa, she continued: "The first time I went on Love Island, it was quite controversial when I came out, so I was used to that side.

"And then when I went back on and, you know, dropped that tiny piece of information… tiny, tiny, just a bit of a grenade. Just a little bit...

"I never wanted Grace to get any hate. That wasn’t my intention. It was a show."

Speaking through her tears, Liv admitted she was craving space as the on-screen drama had turned into an online frenzy.

She added: "I just needed, like, a moment to myself. Because I’ve always been, like, such a strong person."

After the podcast preview was shared on TikTok, the Love Island star confessed it was good to clear the air, writing: "Thank you for allowing me to be so vulnerable, needed this chat."

Olivia accused Grace of plotting to win the show. Picture: ITV

It's the first time Olivia has broken her silence on the controversy, which caused serious friction between her and Grace after she re-entered the villa.

An argument between the girls erupted when Liv claimed she had seen screenshots of messages written by Grace that said she "would do anything to win the show".

Bombshells Danielle and Samie admitted they had also seen the texts, but the Manchester-born model, who was coupled up with Luca Bish at the time, was adamant she hadn't written them.

"That is absolutely not true. I do not care about winning the show," Grace insisted, while Olivia replied: "I've seen the screenshots."

Grace then called for the "receipts", adding she "would love to see them”, to which Liv responded: "I've seen them."

While the former series 11 star said they must have been "forged" by someone else, Olivia clapped back, saying: "I've said what I said. You know me, I'm very straight talking. I'm just straight to the point. But I honestly wish them the best."

Grace continued to defend herself, adding: "I'm very straight talking too and there's absolutely no receipts so can't wait to apparently see them."

Grace was adamant she hadn't written the alleged messages. Picture: ITV

Since the drama unfolded, a string of former Islanders have backed Olivia on social media, with season 10 star Mitch Taylor sharing his thoughts on Snapchat.

He wrote: "Liv low key gutted she's said that. Hats off to her for speaking her mind.

"I can't say too much, but I heard this story loads in the last two weeks."