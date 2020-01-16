Love Island's Ollie Williams denies trophy hunting as he breaks silence on controversial pictures

16 January 2020, 15:57

Ollie has denied ever trophy hunting after controversial images of him surfaced
Ollie has denied ever trophy hunting after controversial images of him surfaced. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ollie Williams has spoken out after quitting Love Island, denying his exit had anything to do with 'trophy hunting' accusations.

Ollie Williams quit Love Island this week after only three days in the villa, confessing his was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

Now out of the villa, the 23-year-old aristocrat has denied accusations of him being a 'trophy hunter' after controversial images surfaced of him standing next to the bodies of several animals.

In a statement, Ollie said: "I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.

READ MORE: Is this Ollie Williams' ex-girlfriend that forced him to quit Love Island?

"I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part of which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer."

Ollie quit Love Island after confessing his love for his ex-girlfriend
Ollie quit Love Island after confessing his love for his ex-girlfriend. Picture: ITV

Ollie also said he had "no knowledge" of the stories until he had left the Love Island villa, and that all of the cast members were also unaware.

He also denied that he left the villa for any other reason than to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend, explaining: "My reasons for leaving Love Island are as communicated on the show."

Ollie Williams was coupled up with Paige until he left the villa
Ollie Williams was coupled up with Paige until he left the villa. Picture: ITV

Ollie ended the statement by saying: "The Cornish Sporting Agency was set up in 2017 and has never traded. I feel very passionately about conservation and will continue to support sustainable conservation causes around the globe.

"These benefit the natural world and the animals which live within it, even if certain elements appear controversial when viewed out of context.

"As I am no longer in Love Island, I will comment no further on this issue."

Ollie has denied ever shooting an animal
Ollie has denied ever shooting an animal. Picture: ITV

After the pictures first surfaced online, a petition was created to have the landowner kicked off the show, a petition that had 11,000 signatures.

During the time he was in the villa, Ollie's friends denied the accusations he was in to bloodsports, and that he only takes part in conservationist hunting.

They told the Mirror at the time: "Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

"Conservation is crucial to the survival of animals and as part of that work Ollie was involved in the culling of sick animals who were a threat to the health of the herd.

"There is a very big and important difference between trophy hunting and the conversation work Ollie has previously been involved in.

"At no point has Ollie organised or booked anybody to go to Africa to shoot game."

READ MORE: Why did Ollie Williams quit Love Island? Everything you need to know

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Love Island stars wages revealed

How much do Love Island stars get paid? Contestants surprising salaries revealed
Shaughna helped out after the Grenfell fire

How did Shaughna Phillips help with Grenfell? Love Island star praised for being in fire safety team
Finley's been playing football since he was eight years old

What football team does Love Island's Finley Tapp play for and what's his career history?
Sandi has quit The Great British Bake Off

Why did Sandi Toksvig quit The Great British Bake Off and who will replace her?
Julia Goulding is taking a break from Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey actress Julia Goulding and why is she leaving Corrie?

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon wants to 'burst into tears' as baby Rex, seven months, starts crawling

Stacey Solomon wants to 'burst into tears' as baby Rex, seven months, starts crawling

Celebrities

You can now make your dogs walks a lot more exciting

Aldi is selling a Nerf Gun specifically made for playing fetch with your dog

Lifestyle

The couple were happily married over a decade ago, but have called it quits

Ant McPartlin to 'give ex-wife Lisa Armstrong huge £31m divorce settlement'

Celebrities

The popular online e-tailer has implemented a new feature

ASOS introduce feature that displays clothes on variety of different size models

Fashion

Sandi has quit GBBO after joining in 2017

Great British Bake Off shock as Sandi Toksvig quits after three years