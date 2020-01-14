Ollie Williams ex-girlfriend: Who is the Love Island star's ex who made him quit the show?

Ollie Williams has left the Love Island villa for his ex girlfriend. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Ollie Williams has quit Love Island already - but is this the ex-girlfriend he still has feelings for?

Love Island's Ollie Williams has left the villa after just three days after admitting he’s still in love with his ex girlfriend.

Explaining his reasons for throwing in the towel, 23-year-old Ollie said in the Beach Hut: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.

“If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

But who is his ex girlfriend and why did they split up?

Who is Ollie Williams’ ex girlfriend?

While OIlie hasn’t named his ex, he did land himself in hot water with potential love interest Paige Turley when he admitted he'd cheated on her nine times.

The heir to the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall admitted he regretted the mistake and it broke his ex’s heart, as well as his own.

And a quick look at his Instagram page shows Ollie enjoying a string of dates with a blonde woman called Laura Nofer.

It hasn’t been confirmed that Laura is the girl Ollie has spoken about, but they appeared to spend a lot of time together, before the last snap of them at Ascot in June 2018.

The duo also appeared to go to a ball together dressed in black tie, while another snap sees them posing as The Incredibles for a fancy dress party.

Before going into the villa, Ollie admitted he was unfaithful to his ex of four years.

He said: "My ex of four years found out I cheated on her. I definitely broke her heart and probably broke my own heart at the same time."I've not done it since and would not do it again."

Why did Ollie Williams' quit Love Island?

Prior to his exit, Ollie had been blasted online for when photos emerged online of him that allegedly show him posing with dead animals.

The show received 231 complaints, while a petition to persuade ITV to drop him from the show called "Remove Ollie Williams From Winter Love Island For Trophy Hunting!" got more than 30,000 signatures.

However, ITV has already released a statement on why the reality star decided to call it quits, with a spokesperson saying: "Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa."

Ollie explained in the Beach Hut: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…"