Love Island original couple dumped just days before final after surprise vote

1 August 2025, 12:06

An original couple has left Love Island
An original couple has left Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After a public vote, one OG Love Island couple has left the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The latest Love Island dumping has seen an OG couple evicted from the show in shocking scenes set to air this week.

Last night viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couple, with the pair receiving the least amount of votes being booted from the villa just days before the final.

It has now been revealed by The Sun that the one couple has already left the villa after they received the least amount of votes from the public.

Whilst the identity of the pair has not been confirmed, if this is true that means the dumped couple would be either Meg and Dejon, Megan and Conor, or Harry and Shakira as they are the only original twosomes in the competition.

Another couple has been dumped from the island
Another couple has been dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

A source told the publication: "The countdown to the £50k is on and the dumpings are now coming thick and fast.

"This couple were really loved by their fellow islanders so will be missed. But only the best connections should make it to the final, and viewers had doubts about these two as well as the other islanders."

This eviction comes just a day after original islanders Helena and Blu were dumped after receiving the least amount of votes from the public.

Helena and Blu left the villa
Helena and Blu left the villa. Picture: ITV

At the time of writing the remaining couples are Yasmin and Jamie, Meg and Dejon, Toni and Cach, Shakira and Harry, Ty and Angel and Megan and Conor, but at least one of these pairings will not make it to the grand final which airs this Sunday.

The public once again will be able to vote for who they want to win the show and the £50,000 prize which will be split between the winning couple.

