Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Bombshell's age, job, Instagram revealed

23 June 2025, 20:30

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison?
Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Picture: ITV / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Love Island bombshell Poppy Harrisons? How old is she, what is her job and did she really dump her boyfriend before joining the villa?

Poppy Harrison, 22, is a dental nurse from Stoke-on-Trent who is entering the Love Island villa as a bombshell alongside Will Means, Giorgio Russo and Caprice Alexandra.

The blonde beauty says she is looking for love in the villa, but recent reports claim she dumped her boyfriend just a week before signing up to the show.

Poppy says she's looking for someone with big energy who is also ambitious, and while she says she's a girls girl, she's plans to get to know all the boys in the Love Island villa.

Here's everything you need to know about Poppy Harrison, from her age to her job and Instagram.

Poppy Harrison, 22, is a dental nurse from Stoke-on-Trent
Poppy Harrison, 22, is a dental nurse from Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Poppy?

Poppy, a new bombshell entering the Love Island villa, is a 22-year-old dental nurse from Stoke-on-Trent.

She will enter the villa on June 23 alongside Will, Caprice and Giorgio to mix things up. While she is proudly a girls girl, Poppy is set on getting to know all the boys equally.

While she says she is looking for love in the villa, Poppy reportedly dumped her boyfriend a week before signing up to Love Island.

How old is Poppy from Love Island?

Love Island bombshell Poppy Harrison is 22-years-old.

What is Poppy from Love Island's job?

Love Island star Poppy Harrison is a dental nurse, working in Stoke-on-Trent.

What is Poppy's Instagram?

You can follow Love Island's Poppy Harrison on Instagram with the handle @poppyharrisonx.

Did Poppy dump her boyfriend to go on Love Island?

According to reports from The Sun, Poppy dumped her boyfriend a week before being signed up to Love Island.

A source told the publication: "Poppy is super flirtatious on a night out and I could see her fitting in well with this year's cast. She is a fan of the show."

They continued: "Her split came with her ex came out of the blue - her boyfriend wasn't expecting it at all. She's a smart girl and is likely heading into the villa with a game plan."

Poppy dumped her boyfriend a week before being signed up to Love Island
Poppy dumped her boyfriend a week before being signed up to Love Island. Picture: Poppy Harrison / Instagram

What is Poppy looking for on Love Island?

Poppy says she is "ready to find love" on Love Island, admitting she's "excited" about what it can bring her.

The dental nurse is looking for someone who has big energy and a good sense of humour. As she gets bored easily, she wants someone who will also keep her one her toes.

Her biggest green flag is someone who is ambitious: "I love someone who knows what they want, has got a bit of get up and go and ambition. I love that. Someone who wants more for themselves. Pushes me as well as themselves."

Speaking of stepping on toes, Poppy added: "I'm a girls' girl but I don't mind causing a bit of drama and getting to know everyone equally. Everyone else would."

