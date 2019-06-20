What happened on Love Island last night? Series 5, episode 15 recap

What happened on Love Island last night? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Last night’s Love Island saw Amber and Michael head out on their first date, Lucie consider what to do following Joe’s dumping and a new girl entering the villa.

Following the shock dumping of Joe and Elma, the Love Island contestants were still trying to come to terms with the news.

Lucie confided in the girls about Joe being dumped from the villa, as they told her they were there to support whatever she wanted to do.

This comes after some tension between the group due to Lucie’s absence in the friendship group.

Lucie struggled to decide what to do, whether to stay in the villa, or leave to be reunited with Joe.

Anton was also upset about the dumping, having lost Elma, who he was coupled up with, and his friend Joe.

Also in the episode, Amber and Michael enjoyed their first date together, as previously closed contestant Amber finally revealed her feelings to Michael.

Amber and Michael enjoyed their first date. Picture: ITV

The girls were their to support Lucie after Joe left. Picture: ITV

Things also heated up with Anna and Jordan, who shared their first kiss.

Danny and Yewande’s relationship took a turn for the worst as Danny continued to question her true feelings towards him.

Yewande got frustrated as she explained to Curtis and Amy that she doesn’t want to have to reassure him all the time, telling them: “I don’t like talking about my feelings.”

Maura and Tom took some more time to get to know each other as well, however, Maura revealed her doubts that there might be something missing between them.

At the end of the episode, Love Island teased the arrival of a new girl, Arabella Chi.

In the footage, Curtis looked shocked as he walked out into the garden to see a new girl laying on the sunbeds.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM.

Tom and Maura took some time to get to know one another better. Picture: ITV

Who is in this year’s Love Island?

The contestants of this year’s Love Island are:

Tom, 29, model from Leeds.

Arabella, 28, model from London.

Jordan, 24, model from Manchester.

Maura, 28, model and ring girl from Country Longford, Ireland.

Danny, 21, model from Hull.

Molly-Mae, 20, social media influencer from Hertforshire.

Yewande, 23, scientist from Dublin.

Lucie, 21, surfer from Cornwall.

Amber, 21, beauty therapist from Newcastle.

Amy, 26, cabin crew manager from Sussex.

Anna, 28, Pharmacist from London.

Anton, 24, gym owner from Airedrie, Scotland.

Tommy, 20, boxer from Manchester.

Michael, 27, firefighter from Liverpool.

Curtis, 23, ballroom and Latin Dancer from Shropshire.

Yewande explained to Curtis and Amy where she's at with Danny. Picture: ITV

When can I watch Love Island?

Love Island is on ITV2 Monday to Friday at 9PM.

On Saturday, you can see the Unseen Bits show, which reveals more laid back moments from that week in the villa of the contestants having fun.

The show returns again on Sunday at 9PM, which is then following by Love Island: Aftersun at 10PM.