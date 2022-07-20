Who is Love Island's Reece Ford? Age, career and Instagram revealed

How old is Love Island bombshell Reece Ford and what does he do? Find out everything about the new boy...

Four new Love Island bombshells have entered the villa and we can’t wait to see what happens.

And one man who is keen to make his mark on the girls, is Reece Ford.

Describing himself as ‘trouble, funny, cheeky and charming’, Reece is determined to find a connection.

But who is Reece Ford and where is he from? Find out everything about the Love Island bombshell.

Love Island bombshell Reece Ford is a professional model. Picture: Instagram

How old is Reece Ford from Love Island and where is he from?

Reece Ford is 23-years-old and comes from Coventry.

When asked why he applied for Love Island, Reece said: “I am mature enough now. I was a bit of a ‘Jack the lad’ and a player but now I feel like I am more mature and ready to find love.”

He added: “I’ve never had a girlfriend to be honest but I know how to make a girl feel special with little or big gestures.”

Reece also said he will bring “good looks and good chat to match” to the Love Island villa.

Reece Ford has joined the Love Island cast. Picture: ITV

What does Reece Ford do?

Reece is a model and has shot with various clothing brands including Nike.

He also has a very unusual side hustle and is the body double of a French footballer.

Before entering the villa, Reece said: “I am Kylian Mbappé’s official body double, he’s one of the most famous footballers in the world right now.”

The new Love Island bombshell is also ‘a competitive person’, as he added: “I used to be a professional footballer so I am used to having lots of competition.

“I feel like I am quite confident so I wouldn’t care about stepping on anyone's toes that doesn’t really bother me. I am going in there to find love so that’s all a part of it really.”

Find Reece Ford on Instagram

You can find Reece on Instagram @_reeceford where he often posts gym selfies and pictures with his friends.

Before he joined the Love Island cast, Reece had 7,000 followers, but we’re sure this is going to shoot up.