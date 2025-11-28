Love Island bosses plan to rekindle secret romance on All Stars 2026

Love Island All Stars are looking for their next big couple of the series. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

The Love Island stars had a secret romance that ITV bosses are hoping to reignite in the villa next year.

Love Island All Stars is heating up for 2026 as we begin to hear all the rumours of the contestants reportedly signing up for the villa next year.

From Millie Court and Liam Reardon to Helena Forde and Harrison Solomon, the line up is certainly shaping up to be a good series. And now we hear there is an unexpected couple that could become our golden pair of the show.

Said to have had a secret romance, former islanders Lana Jenkins and Ronnie Vint were spotted kissing at a recent celebrity event. And while they've kept quiet on their connection, ITV producers are hoping to sign them up to All Stars and rekindle it all.

Both attending Olivia Attwood's podcast launch earlier this month, an insider revealed they had spotted Lana and Ronnie together for most of the night.

Lana Jenkins is said to have had a strong chemistry with Ronnie Vint. Picture: Lana Jenkins/Instagram

A source told the Daily Mail: "It was the first time they’d crossed paths and the chemistry between them was instant

"The night went from drinks at the event to an after-party, where they were spotted passionately kissing."

Love Island All Stars bosses are hoping to bring them to the South African villa with many predicting they could be the hot new couple of the show.

Lana, 28, first appeared on Love Island in 2023 where she left the villa with Ron Hall. Sadly, their romance didn't survive on the outside world and they split after only three months together.

Ronnie Vint could be going for his third time in the Love Island villa. Picture: Ronnie Vint/Instagram

Ronnie is said to be returning to the villa for a third time in January after he broke up with his girlfriend Harriet Blackmore in the summer.

He entered the All Stars villa in 2025 where he reignited his spark with Harriet who, at the time, he called 'The One'.

Zach Noble, Molly Marsh, Jess Harding, Alima Gagigo and Andrada Pop are also on the rumoured line up list for the winter series.

