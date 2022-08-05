Love Island reunion 2022 first look as Laura Whitmore posts behind-the-scenes photos

Here's what we can expect from the Love Island reunion 2022.

Laura Whitmore has given fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the Love Island reunion.

The show - which was filmed last night - will see all the Islanders from this year’s show return for an evening of drama.

Taking to her Instagram account, Laura shared a backstage snap which sees DJ Joel Corry busy rehearsing for his part in the show and some tables with name tags.

Another snap sees a card with a neon sign with the word 'reunion', along with a confirmation the show will air at 9pm on Sunday on ITV2.

Laura Whitmore shared a behind the scenes photo of the Love Island reunion. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island reunion is airing on Sunday. Picture: Instagram

After Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti scooped the prize last week and were spotted filming, while runners up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish were also there.

Finalists Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack also sat down with Laura to talk about their journey.

Gemma, 19, and Luca, 23, were snapped on their way to the studio as they took videos in the back of a car.

They were both dressed in black, with Luca asking: “How good does she look with her hair up like that?”

Dami Hope was also seen in a car with Davide and Luca, and later filmed himself with bombshell Antigoni Buxton.

Indiyah Polack attended the Love Island reunion. Picture: Instagram

Tasha Ghouri shared some photos of the Love Island reunion. Picture: Instagram

Tasha, 23, and Andrew, 27, took some footage in the green room, with Tasha thanking her fans for helping her to reach one million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Danica Taylor arrived at the reunion with Jamie Allen and Ikenna Ekwonna, who missed out on a place in the final.

The Casa Amor bombshells also made their way to the studios, including Summer Botwe and Chyna Mills and Coco Lodge and Cheyanne Kerr.

Even Liam Llewellyn made an appearance after quitting the series in week one.