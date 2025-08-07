Everything we know about the Love Island 2025 reunion so far

Fans are hoping for a Love Island 2025 reunion. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Will there be a Love Island UK reunion? Here is everything we know so far.

Love Island 2025 saw drama, romance and an almighty divide in the villa as the season 12 Islanders gave us everything this summer.

From Meg and Helena's arguments with Toni, Shakira and Yasmin, to Harrison, Harry and Dejon's questionable antics on the search for love, many of us want even more from these iconic Islanders.

Whilst they have been documenting their life after the villa on social media, viewers are wondering if Maya Jama will be hosting a reunion episode which has happened in previous years.

So will there be a Love Island reunion? Here is everything we know about the 2025 season.

Viewers are keen for a Love Island 2025 reunion. Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island 2025 reunion?

It has not been confirmed if there will be a Love Island UK reunion in 2025 as ITV are yet to announce the programme.

In 2024 there was no Love Island reunion episode, however there was a reunion in 2023, so it's not off the cards that there could be a special episode in the coming weeks.

Rumours regarding the reunion were further fuelled by Love Island star Malisha who hinted that she and her fellow castmates were filming something in August.

Malisha has hinted there may be a reunion. Picture: ITV

Whilst on TikTok Live Malisha said: "Do you think the reunion is going to be recorded?"

She added: "Because it’s in August, do you think it’s going to be recorded or not?”

This has led many fans to believe there will be a reunion aired in the coming months which would see the season 12 Islanders come together one final time to hash things out.