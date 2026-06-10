Love Island star Robyn's mum shares relatable reason why she almost turned down show

Robyn Langton's mum Stacey said her daughter was worried about appearing on Love Island. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Love Island's Robyn Langton almost rejected her spot on this year's series, and now her mum Stacey has revealed why she was tempted to say 'no'.

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Robyn Langton's mum Stacey has revealed that her daughter almost rejected her place on Love Island this year.

Since entering the villa, the 21-year-old scouser has made her family proud by standing up for what she believes in and acting as a cheerleader for the other girls.

Being part of the popular ITV show is something the quantity surveyor has always wanted, and her loved ones were supportive right from the start.

But there was a moment the part-time DJ doubted her decision after she applied, and almost turned down the reality role of a lifetime for a very relatable reason.

The Islander, 21, shares a really close bond with her mum. Picture: Instagram/@stacey_lq

Mum-of-three Stacey explained: "She wasn't quite sure whether she wanted to or not. But I just said to her, 'What have you got to lose?'."

Once Robyn had sent in her application earlier this year, she got an exciting call from producers to speak more about appearing in series 13.

Answering the phone in the car with her mum, ITV2 exes officially offered her a place – but that's when the worries started creeping in.

Stacey explained: "She started to have second thoughts because she had a little think about people's perceptions of when you've been on a reality TV show and what people think of you."

But thanks to her close family unit and a strong circle of pals, she came to the conclusion that she didn't care about the opinions of strangers and was willing to give it a shot.

Her mum continued: "That was for maybe a couple of hours until she realised that actually it doesn't really matter as long as she's got the approval of her friends and family. She was all in then."

Stacey said she's 'so proud' of how her daughter is coming across on TV. Picture: Instagram/@stacey_lq

Months later, she packed her glamorous bikinis and jetted off to Mallorca to meet Maya Jama and her other co-stars, including new best friend Ellie Chadwick.

The blonde beauty has grown close to the Scottish reality star and the two have formed a firm friendship, which is reassuring for her mum considering Robyn has struggled to find a romantic connection so far.

Stacey admitted that while she loves watching her little girl make the most of her summer of love, she's really missing speaking to her – especially when Robyn's upset.

"We're so close. I speak to Robyn multiple times a day and to know that you're not going to have contact with your daughter for possibly up to 10 weeks was really difficult for me," she said.

"She has had a rough couple of years. I've just got over breast cancer. I had my last preventative surgery at the end of January this year.

"I'm getting emotional now as that was a really hard process."

The mum-of-three is really missing the Love Island series 13 star. Picture: ITV

Despite the difficult moments, she can't help but burst with pride over the way her daughter is coming across on camera.

"I'm super proud of her," Stacey said. "I've had so many messages from parents and from young girls saying how she's like a breath of fresh air because she hasn't got a false tan on, there's no full face of make-up, even when she knows it's getting screened.

"Our Robyn's just not that bothered."

If Stacey could send a message to Robyn inside the villa right now, she would simply share some words of encouragement and tell her what an amazing job she's doing.

"Just keep being yourself," she would say. "Everyone's loving the way you're coming across and we are super proud of her but she knows that anyway."