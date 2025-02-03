Ron Hall's Love Island All Stars exit explained as he quits villa days after Scott Thomas

Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Why did Ron quit Love Island? Here is everything we know about his reported exit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars cast member Ron Hall, 27, has reportedly left the villa after failing to find a connection with his fellow Islanders.

Whilst he is currently coupled up with new bombshell Danielle Sellers, 29, sources have revealed Ron chose to leave the show after struggling to find romance.

This is in stark contrast to his first time on the show in which he left the island in a solid relationship with Lana Jenkins, after making history as Love Island's first visually impaired contestant.

Speaking about his exit from All Stars, an insider told The Sun: "Ron was the centre of attention on his series, with multiple girls vying for his attention and with Lana always there for him to return to."

Ron Hall has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

They continued: "It was a bit of a rude awakening for him this time round as he just couldn’t find a single spark.

"He realised he wasn’t likely to find that connection now and had grown tired of watching the front door for bombshells that might be for him."

The source added: "The Love Island villa is a tough place to be single, especially when matches are sparking all around you - there’s some very loved up couples in there now - and Ron decided it was time to check out."

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins met on Love Island back in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Love Island

During his time on All Stars, Ron found himself in couples with Kaz Crossley, Harriett Blackmore and Danielle, however romance failed to blossom between any of them.

It isn't clear when Ron's exit scenes will air, however this news comes one day after Scott Thomas, 36, left the villa after his relationship with Tina Stinnes, 29, came to an end.

Scott Thomas left the villa after failing to find romance. Picture: ITV

Informing his fellow Islanders of his decision, Scott said: "I don't want this to be sad guys because I've had the best time ever but I've made the decision to leave.

"I've had the best time ever. Every single one of you is amazing."

A source told The Sun of his departure: "Since it first came to light Scott wasn’t feeling it with Tina on Vegas night, he’s struggled to feel free within the situation and push past his doubts."

Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes called it quits on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

They added: "Scott was unable to get past the feeling Tina wasn’t right for him and his biggest priority was not wasting her precious time in the villa.

"He knows this is a big opportunity for her in love and life and would never want to ruin that.

"After taking some time out with the dedicated Love Island welfare team, Scott decided that the best thing he could do for himself was to remove himself from the situation.

"He’s done so much work over recent years on self-love and he didn’t want to force a connection for the sake of it."