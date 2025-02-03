Ron Hall's Love Island All Stars exit explained as he quits villa days after Scott Thomas

3 February 2025, 11:40

Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars
Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Why did Ron quit Love Island? Here is everything we know about his reported exit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars cast member Ron Hall, 27, has reportedly left the villa after failing to find a connection with his fellow Islanders.

Whilst he is currently coupled up with new bombshell Danielle Sellers, 29, sources have revealed Ron chose to leave the show after struggling to find romance.

This is in stark contrast to his first time on the show in which he left the island in a solid relationship with Lana Jenkins, after making history as Love Island's first visually impaired contestant.

Speaking about his exit from All Stars, an insider told The Sun: "Ron was the centre of attention on his series, with multiple girls vying for his attention and with Lana always there for him to return to."

Ron Hall has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars
Ron Hall has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

They continued: "It was a bit of a rude awakening for him this time round as he just couldn’t find a single spark.

"He realised he wasn’t likely to find that connection now and had grown tired of watching the front door for bombshells that might be for him."

The source added: "The Love Island villa is a tough place to be single, especially when matches are sparking all around you - there’s some very loved up couples in there now - and Ron decided it was time to check out."

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins met on Love Island back in 2023
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins met on Love Island back in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Love Island

During his time on All Stars, Ron found himself in couples with Kaz Crossley, Harriett Blackmore and Danielle, however romance failed to blossom between any of them.

It isn't clear when Ron's exit scenes will air, however this news comes one day after Scott Thomas, 36, left the villa after his relationship with Tina Stinnes, 29, came to an end.

Scott Thomas left the villa after failing to find romance
Scott Thomas left the villa after failing to find romance. Picture: ITV

Informing his fellow Islanders of his decision, Scott said: "I don't want this to be sad guys because I've had the best time ever but I've made the decision to leave.

"I've had the best time ever. Every single one of you is amazing."

A source told The Sun of his departure: "Since it first came to light Scott wasn’t feeling it with Tina on Vegas night, he’s struggled to feel free within the situation and push past his doubts."

Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes called it quits on Love Island All Stars
Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes called it quits on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

They added: "Scott was unable to get past the feeling Tina wasn’t right for him and his biggest priority was not wasting her precious time in the villa. 

"He knows this is a big opportunity for her in love and life and would never want to ruin that.

"After taking some time out with the dedicated Love Island welfare team, Scott decided that the best thing he could do for himself was to remove himself from the situation.

"He’s done so much work over recent years on self-love and he didn’t want to force a connection for the sake of it."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out regarding his health

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's determined 'not to die' after recent health scare

Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘difficult and painful’ split from Eamonn Holmes

Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys

Grammys 2025: One Direction's Liam Payne receives emotional tribute from Chris Martin

Christopher Dean paid tributes to those who died including figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Dancing on Ice: Christopher Dean tears up as he pays tribute to ice skaters in US plane crash

Dancing On Ice

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda

Linda Nolan funeral: Sister Coleen Nolan, Shane Richie pay tribute to "wonderful" star at emotional service

Trending on Heart

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

One Day actor Leo Woodall met Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy's sweet relationship explained

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger have been firm friends for decades

Inside Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant's close friendship as they reunite for final Bridget Jones film
Alexander shared his gratitude for fans who have raised funds for charity Mencap.

The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti 'overwhelmed' by fan support following shock final

The Traitors

Bridget Jones has become classic British character

Bridget Jones: 8 facts you didn't know about the hit film series

Linda Robson broke down in tears when discussing Pauline Quirke

Linda Robson breaks down in tears discussing Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

Scott Thomas shares a close bond with his brothers Adam and Ryan

Inside Scott Thomas' sweet relationship with brothers Adam and Ryan

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy release date, trailer, cast and plot revealed

Princess Beatrice and her husband have welcomed their second child together

Princess Beatrice gives birth to second baby and reveals beautifully unique name

Royals

Jack Fincham has been sent to prison for six weekd

Love Island winner Jack Fincham jailed for six weeks after dog attack

Mikey Graham didn't reunite with Boyzone for the documentary

Mikey Graham facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed

Stephen Gately was a popular singer with his band Boyzone

Stephen Gately: Remembering Boyzone singer's tragic early death and how the pop world reacted
Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Louis Walsh facts: X Factor judge's age, health, net worth and career explained

Andrea Corry in 2023

Andrea Corr facts: The Corrs singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

Grayson Perry in 2023

Grayson Perry facts: Artist's age, wife, children and career explained

Leo Woodall is making waves in the acting world.

Leo Woodall facts: Age, movies, TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed