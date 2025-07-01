Who is Ryan Bannister? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Ryan Bannister is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram/@ryanbanners

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ryan, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island bombshell.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island is welcoming new bombshell Ryan Bannister and he is on the hunt for romance in the Spanish villa.

Viewers saw Ryan go on a date with Shakira Khan and Toni Laites following the breakdown of their relationships with Harry Cooksley and Harrison Solomon. Revealing he also has his eyes on Emily Moran, we're expecting Ryan to ruffle a few feathers on the show.

As we see his love life unfold on screen, it's time to get to know Ryan a bit better.

Here is everything you need to know about Ryan including his age, job, where he's from and his Instagram.

Ryan is looking for romance on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@ryanbanners

How old is Ryan?

Ryan is 27-years-old and believes this is the perfect age to find his forever partner, saying: "I’m 27 now so it would be good to find a girl that I could bring home to my parents. I’m definitely looking for love."

Where is Ryan from?

The Love Island star is from Chesterfield and knows exactly what he wants from a girlfriend, stating: "A tanned brunette with a good body, bubbly personality, a joy to be around. They’ve got to be funny and someone I just love spending time with. I also like a bit of a fiery side."

Ryan believes he's ready settle down. Picture: Instagram/@ryanbanners

What is Ryan's job?

Love Island newbie Ryan works in Post Office Retail Support and is ready to find the love of his life. Speaking about what he does and doesn't look for in a partner, Ryan said: "A red flag would be someone who jumps from relationship to relationship and isn’t happy on their own.

"A green flag is when people have good things to say about you, having a good family and set of friends."

What is Ryan's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ryan on Instagram @ryanbanners where he often shares pictures of his fitness routine as well as his travels with friends.