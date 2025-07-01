Who is Ryan Bannister? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

1 July 2025, 20:30

Ryan Bannister is a Love Island bombshell
Ryan Bannister is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram/@ryanbanners

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ryan, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about the Love Island bombshell.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is welcoming new bombshell Ryan Bannister and he is on the hunt for romance in the Spanish villa.

Viewers saw Ryan go on a date with Shakira Khan and Toni Laites following the breakdown of their relationships with Harry Cooksley and Harrison Solomon. Revealing he also has his eyes on Emily Moran, we're expecting Ryan to ruffle a few feathers on the show.

As we see his love life unfold on screen, it's time to get to know Ryan a bit better.

Here is everything you need to know about Ryan including his age, job, where he's from and his Instagram.

Ryan is looking for romance on Love Island
Ryan is looking for romance on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@ryanbanners

How old is Ryan?

Ryan is 27-years-old and believes this is the perfect age to find his forever partner, saying: "I’m 27 now so it would be good to find a girl that I could bring home to my parents. I’m definitely looking for love."

Where is Ryan from?

The Love Island star is from Chesterfield and knows exactly what he wants from a girlfriend, stating: "A tanned brunette with a good body, bubbly personality, a joy to be around. They’ve got to be funny and someone I just love spending time with. I also like a bit of a fiery side."

Ryan believes he's ready settle down
Ryan believes he's ready settle down. Picture: Instagram/@ryanbanners

What is Ryan's job?

Love Island newbie Ryan works in Post Office Retail Support and is ready to find the love of his life. Speaking about what he does and doesn't look for in a partner, Ryan said: "A red flag would be someone who jumps from relationship to relationship and isn’t happy on their own.

"A green flag is when people have good things to say about you, having a good family and set of friends."

What is Ryan's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ryan on Instagram @ryanbanners where he often shares pictures of his fitness routine as well as his travels with friends.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Love Island's Bilikis Azeez?

Who is Love Island's Billykiss Azeez? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look: Helena and Harrison sneak off to the hideaway as Toni watches on

Trending on Heart

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

An expert has shared her secrets to sleeping in the heat.

This one item will help you sleep in the heatwave

Lifestyle

Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans.

Jessie J says she 'can't stop crying' as she reflects on cancer surgery results

Reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million

How much Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist.

David Beckham in hospital as Victoria shares heartfelt update with fans

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper's age, partner, famous parents, net worth, height and Instagram revealed

Dan Evans is a professional tennis player

Dan Evans' age, height, girlfriend, net worth and Instagram revealed

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic's age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Alex de Minaur is a professional tennis player

Alex de Minaur's age, net worth, height, girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Celebrities