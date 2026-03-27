Samie Elishi calls out Ciaran Davies as she finally breaks silence on Love Island split

Samie Elishi has finally broken her silence on her Love Island split. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Love Island All Stars contestant Samie has finally given a statement on her romance with Ciaran Davies ending as she admits 'I can't fake it with anyone'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars fans voted for Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies as their 2026 winners but sadly, after just weeks in the real world, they've confirmed their split.

Following plenty of rumours, the welsh reality star revealed his side of the story on a podcast, explaining their relationship fizzled out and communication dropped as soon as she got back to her work schedule.

There have even been rumours and suggestions that Samie has been dating another Love Island star, Tyrique Hyde, since she returned from a recent trip to New York.

Now, after weeks of silence, the 26 year old has revealed her side of the story. Talking to Instagram stories, she called out her ex and said: "I wasn't going to say anything on the situation but I feel like it's everywhere. I want to start by saying that it's a bit sad that someone you saw in a certain light would go on a podcast and say that you said things that you categorically did not say.

Samie Elishi has called out Ciaran Davies for some of the comments he made about her. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

"Everyone that knows me knows that those things wouldn't come out of my mouth so I wanted to clear that up for a start."

Samie went on to explain her reason as to why things didn't work out with Ciaran.

"Secondly, girls it's okay to call things off with someone that you're talking to or dating," she began.

"Me and Ciaran were in the very early stages of dating and we got into the real world and it just didn't work and that is absolutely fine. I understand people are invested and I respect that fully but guys it's life, things don't always work.

"I have been true to myself and my feelings throughout the whole experience. You can call me a lot of things but you can't call me a liar. I can't fake it with anyone. Things changed when we got out and that is it. That is all there is to the story. There is nothing else."

Since leaving the villa and her split with Ciaran, there are also a lot of reports suggesting Samie has already moved on.

Said to be dating Tyrique, he took to his streaming channel and all but confirmed they were dating.

Love Island All Stars 2026 saw Samie and Ciaran crowned the winners. Picture: ITV2

He said: "I’m someone that has to go big or go home. I decided to go big, and now she’s coming home."

On the podcast Ciaran revealed Samie has received flowers from Tyrique while they were still seeing one another.

Elsewhere from the Love Island All Stars cast, Zac and Millie, Whitney and Yamen, Helena and Carrington, Scott and Leanne and Lucinda and Sean are all still together.

READ MORE: