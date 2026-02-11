Love Island's Samie and Harrison's secret dating past revealed

11 February 2026, 12:54 | Updated: 11 February 2026, 13:40

Samie and Harrison have been romantically linked in the past.
Love Island's Samie and Harrison have been romantically linked in the past. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon were spotted cosying up together in Dubai just weeks before entering All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Harrison Solomon entered the villa as a shock bombshell alongside Jessy Potts and wasted no time in kissing his pick of the girls.

He immediately turned his attention to both Lucinda Strafford and Belle Hassan, serving them the same cheesy line in a bid to turn their heads, but there's one All Star who hasn't fallen into his trap – Samie Elishi.

While it's safe to assume she's probably just loved-up with Ciaran Davies, or that she doesn't fancy the ex-footballer at all, one theory online has suggested the pair have already dated before.

Rumour has it, she and Harrison actually have a romantic history and were spotted on a series of cosy encounters not long before entering the 2026 villa.

After splitting with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood in November last year, the 23-year-old athlete was pictured in a bar in Dubai "cuddling up" to Samie during a "secret date".

A source shared photos and videos with The Sun, claiming the pair were "oblivious to other revellers" and were "really into each other".

They even hinted that Samie may have had something to do with his and Lauren's split, telling the paper: "Now we know why Harrison gave poor Lauren the elbow so quickly.

"But her upset will be nothing compared to her devastation over knowing he’s moved on so quickly."

Samie's currently coupled-up with Ciaran on Love Island
Samie's currently coupled-up with Ciaran on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

They continued: "Harrison and Samie didn’t realise they’d been spotted on their secret date in Dubai.

"They didn’t take their eyes off each other. They looked like honeymooners, sipping drinks in the luxury venue.

"Harrison has not paused for breath since dumping Lauren. Now we know who he has clearly in his sights. I hope Samie knows what she’s doing."

The crazy part is that neither of them have addressed the dating rumours now they're face-to-face inside the villa.

Samie and Harrison haven't addressed their connection outside the Love Islandvilla
Samie and Harrison haven't addressed their connection outside the Love Islandvilla. Picture: ITV

However, Samie did address the story when it first broke and insisted their relationship was nothing more than friendship.

Taking to Snapchat to clear up any confusion, she wrote: "Just seen an article about me apparently dating someone I had a five minute NOT FLIRTY conversation with at an event I went to with all of my friends Sunday night.

"Gotta love the press, how boring," she added. "All you low lives believing the papers and sending me stupid messages can politely go and get a life."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague has finally opened up about her second pregnancy

Molly-Mae reveals surprising due date revelation as she opens up about second pregnancy

Love Island All Stars first look reveals there's a divide in the villa

Love Island All Stars first look reveals intense divide as heated argument sweeps the villa
Scott’s sister reveals exactly which girl she wants him to choose.

Love Island star Scott's sister reveals which villa girl is 'perfect' for her brother

Belle's dad is famous British actor Tamer Hassan.

Who is Belle Hassan's dad? All Stars' famous father revealed

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells revealed

Jesy Nelson is launching her documentary on life after Little Mix and motherhood this week

Jesy Nelson documentary release date, how to watch, episodes and more revealed

Trending on Heart

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners

Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

Events

Reports have confirmed Catherine O’Hara’s official cause of death.

Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death revealed

Celebrities

Josie has lost an impressive five stone in recent months.

Josie Gibson shows off incredible five-stone weight loss after revealing health condition

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars will reveal the results of the Heart rate Challenge in tonight's episode

Love Island All Stars first look reveals 'surprising' Heart Rate Challenge results

Lauren told fans it was 'painful' watching Harrison in the villa.

Love Island's Lauren slams ex Harrison as he enters All Stars villa two months after split

Marc Anthony has said his piece about the Beckham feud after being named in Brooklyn's statement

Marc Anthony breaks silence after being named in Beckham family feud

Up To Speed - the inside track on F1

Global announces brand-new Formula 1 podcast show Up To Speed

Podcasts

Jeremy Clarkson’s days behind the wheel may be mostly over, but his adventures on the farm are far from finished.

Future of Clarkson’s Farm ‘revealed’ amid reports of Amazon’s next move

The celebrity chef addressed the situation publicly after weeks of speculation about a rift between the Ramsays and Peaty’s relatives

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana speak out on Adam Peaty family feud

Robbie Williams has spoken out about his regret over comments featured in the new Take That Netflix documentary

Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That Netflix documentary and says he’s "full of shame"
Scott van-der-Sluis, a former footballer and reality TV favourite, previously appeared on the Love Island series 10 in 2023

Love Island All Stars Scott van-der-Sluis - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

Jesy Nelson has become a hugely successful pop star in her career

Jesy Nelson facts: Age, songs, ex-boyfriend, children and Little Mix past revealed

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams added to Brits Week 26 for War Child: Lineup, dates and venues revealed

Events

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Jessy Potts back into the villa

Love Island All Stars Jessy Potts - age, job, what happened with Joey Essex and former series
Harrison Solomon is starring in Love Island All Stars series three.

Love Island All Stars Harrison Solomon - age, job, Instagram and former series

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup - meet the confirmed cast and contestants