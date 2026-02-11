Love Island's Samie and Harrison's secret dating past revealed

Love Island's Samie and Harrison have been romantically linked in the past. Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Samie Elishi and Harrison Solomon were spotted cosying up together in Dubai just weeks before entering All Stars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's Harrison Solomon entered the villa as a shock bombshell alongside Jessy Potts and wasted no time in kissing his pick of the girls.

He immediately turned his attention to both Lucinda Strafford and Belle Hassan, serving them the same cheesy line in a bid to turn their heads, but there's one All Star who hasn't fallen into his trap – Samie Elishi.

While it's safe to assume she's probably just loved-up with Ciaran Davies, or that she doesn't fancy the ex-footballer at all, one theory online has suggested the pair have already dated before.

Rumour has it, she and Harrison actually have a romantic history and were spotted on a series of cosy encounters not long before entering the 2026 villa.

After splitting with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood in November last year, the 23-year-old athlete was pictured in a bar in Dubai "cuddling up" to Samie during a "secret date".

A source shared photos and videos with The Sun, claiming the pair were "oblivious to other revellers" and were "really into each other".

They even hinted that Samie may have had something to do with his and Lauren's split, telling the paper: "Now we know why Harrison gave poor Lauren the elbow so quickly.

"But her upset will be nothing compared to her devastation over knowing he’s moved on so quickly."

Samie's currently coupled-up with Ciaran on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

They continued: "Harrison and Samie didn’t realise they’d been spotted on their secret date in Dubai.

"They didn’t take their eyes off each other. They looked like honeymooners, sipping drinks in the luxury venue.

"Harrison has not paused for breath since dumping Lauren. Now we know who he has clearly in his sights. I hope Samie knows what she’s doing."

The crazy part is that neither of them have addressed the dating rumours now they're face-to-face inside the villa.

Samie and Harrison haven't addressed their connection outside the Love Islandvilla. Picture: ITV

However, Samie did address the story when it first broke and insisted their relationship was nothing more than friendship.

Taking to Snapchat to clear up any confusion, she wrote: "Just seen an article about me apparently dating someone I had a five minute NOT FLIRTY conversation with at an event I went to with all of my friends Sunday night.

"Gotta love the press, how boring," she added. "All you low lives believing the papers and sending me stupid messages can politely go and get a life."