Love Island's Samie Elishi pregnant and expecting first baby with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have confirmed the exciting news they're expecting their first baby together. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

All Stars winner and former islander confirm they're expecting their first baby together in sweet video.

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Love Island couple Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde have confirmed they're expecting their first baby together.

Sharing their huge relationship milestone on social media, the reality TV stars surprised fans with a sweet video from their baby scan, confirming they're set to become parents in 2027.

Both Samie and Tyrique captioned their baby announcement video with a simple white heart emoji and it wasn't long before the post was flooded with congratulations messages, including from their fellow Love Island besties.

Molly Smith, Millie Court, Whitney Adebayo and Olivia Attwood were just some of their fellow stars sending messages of congratulations once they heard the exciting news.

Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde's relationship was controversial at first but the couple have gone from strength to strength. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

Neither Samie or Tyrique have commented on the pregnancy further, not unveiling a due date or baby gender.

The pair got together officially in April 2026 but their relationship hard launch didn't go without a few raised eyebrows, especially after she just won the All Stars series alongside Ciaran Davies.

Samie revealed her and the Welsh rugby star had split in March, claiming their connection fizzled out weeks after winning. It was around the same time Tyrique admitted he decided to "shoot his shot" and made a play for Samie.

For some, this connection was a surprise but the pair's history goes all the way back to 2020, before they both even appeared on Love Island. Just friends, they both went on to enjoy other relationships.

However, they both did still speak fondly of one another with Tyrique admitting his mind wandered back to Samie after his break-up with Ella. He said on a podcast: "Samie Elishi was always in my head."

Samie Elishi looked glowing as she had her first baby scan. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

In 2025, just before she appeared on All Stars, he admitted he tried to pursue things with Samie but she "shut it down", claiming he wasn't serious.

However, in 2026, Tyrique finally opened up and committed to Samie and the couple have been happy ever since.

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