Are Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde dating?

27 March 2026, 11:57

Tyrique Hyde and Samie Elishi are rumoured to be dating
Tyrique Hyde and Samie Elishi are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Tiktok/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Samie Elishi won Love Island All Stars with Ciaran Davies but is now rumoured to be dating former islander Tyrique Hyde. Here's everything we know about the rumoured romance.

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Love Island All Stars 2026 saw Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies crowned the winners after their romantic connection in the villa persuaded viewers they were the strongest couple.

However, after four weeks, the champions were plagued by split rumours with Samie even being connected to another Love Island contestant, Tyrique Hyde.

Talking on the Not My Bagg podcast, the Ciaran confirmed the couple had split just weeks after the final due to poor communication. He even hinted that her new love interest could be true.

Tyrique himself has also spoken up about the dating rumours with Samie, leaving many followers shocked at the quick turn around.

Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies were the Love Island All Stars 2026 winners
Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies were the Love Island All Stars 2026 winners. Picture: ITV2

Are Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde dating?

For many Love Island All Star fans this didn't feel like it could be true, especially after watching Samie and Ciaran's love blossom on the TV this winter. However, it does look like Samie and Tyrique have a connection.

The rumours first began when she was still with Ciaran and Tyrique made a bold move on social media to ask her to contact him next time she's in London.

To add even more question marks above their relationship, Tyrique and Samie were also spotted at a Baller League match together just after she split from the welshman and flew home from New York.

And the latest bit of evidence which all but confirms the new relationship is Tyrique talking about her on one of his social media livestreams.

Questioned by guest and All Star contestant Carrington Rodriguez, he was asked how he would feel if he was in Ciaran's shoes and saw someone making Instagram posts about their partner.

Tyrique responded: "Would I appreciate it? Probably not. But I’d understand that the game is the game, innit? Everyone has their own personalities, I showed mine.

"I’m someone that has to go big or go home. I decided to go big, and now she’s coming home."

Samie has yet to address the rumours she's dating Tyrique or talk about her split from Ciaran.

Ciaran has also commented on the rumoured relationship and said: "During the time before New York when we were seeing each other he sent flowers to her house and I found out maybe a day or two days ago.

"How he got the address I’ll never know. Now I’m just getting made to look a fool.

"I’ve also come to find out that he unfollowed me the day before we split and the day after he did that post about Samie."

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