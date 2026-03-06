Love Island All Stars winner Samie "upset about the whole thing" as Lucinda feud intensifies

Love Island All Stars's Samie and Lucinda have continued their fall out away rom the villa. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Zoe Adams

Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford's post Love Island interviews causes even more tension amongst the cast.

Love Island All Stars 2026 contestants Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford struggled with their friendship inside the villa and it seems things have not improved since they exited.

Both of the contestants have recently been enjoying the hype around their latest reality TV stint, completing interviews and podcasts, and their conversations around one another has caused more friction amongst the group.

With the feud at an all-time high, the Love Island All Stars cast, including Millie Court, Zac Woodworth, Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders all went for dinner following a press event.

When Lucinda and boyfriend Sean Stone showed up, it was very clear Samie and partner Ciaran Davies weren't going to greet them.

Lucinda and Samie's 'pie gate' was the centre of all their Love Island dramas. Picture: ITV2

With a video of the awkward exchange obtained by The Sun, a source explained: "The finalists had all been together that day to film content and a finale wrap-up piece hosted by Ekin-Su Culculoglu then later headed to Sheesh.

“Samie, Ciaran, Millie, Zac, Whitney and Yamen were there first and settled in their seats then the others arrived. All of them got up to hug the new arrivals but Samie and Ciaran stayed firmly sat.

“It was so obvious as everyone else was up and hugging, but it was a clear decision to ignore them – they weren’t even looking over and waiting for ‘their turn’ to greet them.

They added the "podcasts have clearly not helped matters" and that Samie is really "upset about the whole thing".

Speaking to Olivia Attwood on her podcast, Olivia's House, Samie admitted that while it's all in the past, she won't forget what happened.

She said: "I forgive but I never forget – and that’s the kind of situation that I’m in. I’m not gonna ever hold a grudge. I’m not gonna hold animosity towards her or anything like that.

“What’s happened has happened, and I understand that it gets heightened in there and things like that."

Lucinda has also spoken out against Samie when she was interviewed on Paul Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast and referred to the time they didn't speak and about the matter of being "bullied" in the villa.

She also added: "I don’t know whether I was bullied or not… I did feel on my own at times, and I obviously was very very upset… there was definitely a group of people in there that definitely didn’t like me.”

