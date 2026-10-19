Love Island's Samie and Tyrique relationship uncovered as they confirm huge milestone

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have been together since April 2026. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

When did Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde get together? And what happened with Ciaran Davies? Here's all the history of their relationship.

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Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde confirmed the exciting news in October that they were expecting their first baby together.

However, while fans and their fellow Love Island pals are nothing but happy for the couple, the announcement has prompted a lot of questions over their romance.

After hard-launching their relationship and getting together officially in April 2026, Samie, 26, and Tyrique, 27, have had to defend their romance on a number of occasions, with many completely unaware about their history and connection.

Here's everything you need to know about their dating history from when they first met, their Love Island journey and what really happened with Ciaran Davies.

Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde caused an online stir with their relationship early in 2026. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

2020

Samie and Tyrique's connection actually began all the way back in 2020 when they crossed paths at an event hosted by former Love Island star Toby Aromolaran. Although a romantic spark wasn't there at the time, they did swap Instagram accounts.

2022

During this year, they both appeared on Love Island - Samie on the winter series in South Africa and Tyrique on the summer series in Mallorca.

During her time on the show, she struck up a relationship with Tom Claire and they came third overall. Tyrique also found a strong connection with Ella Thomas who became his first ever girlfriend.

February 2024

After an on-and-off again relationship with Ella, the couple finally split in 2024.

In a podcast, Tyrique confirmed that once he was single, his mind wandered back to Samie. When asked which Love Island star he would want to connect with, he would always give her name as his number one.

December 2025

Just before Samie packed her suitcases and headed for the Love Island All Stars villa, Tyrique admitted he tried to take things further but was instantly shut down.

Speaking on a livestream with Joe Bagg on 'Not My Bagg' he said: "Before the villa, I was trying, I can't lie I was shooting my shot. She was like 'Nah, you're not serious da da da', I was like alright then, go do your thing."

January-February 2026

Samie appeared on All Stars and seemingly found a strong connection with Ciaran Davies. Winning over the public, the couple even went on to win the series.

Watching their connection on screen, Tyrique admitted he believed "that ship had sailed" for him.

February 2026

Reportedly, just days after the final, Tyrique heard rumours all was not what it seemed between Samie and Ciaran and decided to "shot his shot" again.

This meant he seeked out Samie's address and sent her flowers despite still being in a relationship with her All Stars companion.

The Love Island couple first struck up a friendship all the way back in 2020. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

Samie and Tyrique hit back at claims they got together for "clout". Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

March 2026

In a surprise move, Samie took to Instagram to confirm her split from Ciaran. She admitted their relationship did't transfer to the real world and that a breakdown in communication was the reasons behind their break-up.

Ciaran hit back at her reasoning on a podcast, claiming she was the one responsible for the end of their relationship.

He said: "The messages started to get very very distant. Very distant. And I felt like the energy wasn’t being matched. You know I’d message her about 7 8 o’clock and I wouldn’t hear back. Then it’s the next day like 11 o’clock in the morning and I’ve still not heard back."

Ciaran also addressed the rumours she had already started to see Tyrique, adding: "But basically during that time before New York, when we were still sort of seeing each other, technically seeing each other, I sent flowers to her house.

"And I found out, literally a day, maybe two days ago that he had also sent flowers to her house. How he got the address… I will never know."

April 2026

Not bothered about other people's opinions, Samie and Tyrique finally revealed they were together with a series of pictures from their romantic getaway to Morocco.

When they get back, Tyrique shut down rumours they were together for "clout". He said: "Samie’s not even fully liked by the public. If I wanted to do it for clout or PR surely I’d go for someone that I know is very well liked. I don’t need to be in a PR relationship."

He also admitted while his moves were "disrespectful" to Ciaran, the "game is kinda the game".

Samie ELishi is pregnant with the couple's first baby together. Picture: Samie Elishi/Instagram

October 2026

Samie and Tyrique surprised every one with the sweet announcement they were expecting their first baby together.

Sharing a video of them at the scan, they simply captioned their big news with a white heart emoji and no further details.

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