Love Island star Scott's sister reveals which villa girl is 'perfect' for her brother

Picture: ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Scott van-der-Sluis' sister Steph is convinced her brother is 'meant to be' with this Love Island All Star.

Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis has become hot property in the villa this series, with love triangles constantly appearing around him as the girls fight for his affections.

The 25-year-old initially fell head over heels for Leanne, before switching to Sher, and now he's flirting up a storm with best pal Belle – that's before we've even mentioned his steamy smooch with bombshell Jessy during the Heart Rate Challenge.

But while he might be confused about his feelings, his family certainly aren't as Scott's older sister Steph has been publicly cheering for him to couple up with the woman she believes is his 'perfect match'.

Taking to his social media accounts, which she's managing whilst he's away, she made it very clear to fans there's only one person she wants her brother to bring home when All Stars wraps.

Picture: Instagram/@scottvds17

Steph is convinced Scott's connection with his first love Leanne is the real deal and is pleading for the pair to rekindle their romance.

"With Leanne, I can honestly say I have not seem him like this," she told his followers on Instagram.

During a juicy Q&A, she revealed exactly why she thinks her sibling has made mistakes with Leanne, suggesting he's terrified of how strong and deep their connection truly is.

When one viewer asked Steph for her views on the Islanders' relationship, she said: "When he came back from the US villa, and she said she wanted a test and appeared unsure, this threw him off-guard, and he questioned everything.

"This is in no way me blaming Leanne, as it’s no secret I absolutely love her. I think the thought of them scares both of them."

She continued: "I think it was a case of [their relationship] feeling too good to be true.

"It was smooth sailing, and they both started to question everything, and now it has got a bit messy as they are both stubborn.

"I’m still holding out hope."

Speaking of their current messy situation, she was sure her brother was starting to regret cooling things down with Leanne.

Steph added: "I truly believe he didn’t want this either. If I’m honest, I want to go in and bang their heads together."

Picture: ITV

As for Scott's other love interest Sher, who also has feelings for Jack, she's not convinced they are as authentic as a couple.

"Sher is beautiful and they get on well, but can it compare to him and Leanne?," she quizzed.

Viewers are waiting to see if Scott makes his move on newly-interested Belle after she led him to the Secret Garden last night to lay out her romantic intentions.

Clearly tempted by her advances, time will tell which way his head will turn but if it was up to Scott's sister Steph, Leanne is the only girl that's meant for him.