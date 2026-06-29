Love Island's Fitzy and Casa Amor's Charlene Murphy's history explained

Love Island's Fitzy is about to face the ultimate test in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Sean 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald is getting the Love Island test he's after as he's reunited with a familiar face in Casa Amor.

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Love Island's Sean Fitzgerald who goes by the name 'Fitzy' in the villa has been pretty mellow and calm during his experience so far but that could all be set to change now Casa Amor is here.

Happily coupled up and exclusive with Lola Deal in the main villa, Fitzy has headed over to his lad's holiday to be confronted with a familiar face - Casa girl Charlene Murphy.

While declaring he was "very happy" with Lola to the six new bombshells, he admitted "he wanted a test".

And now he's been confronted with a gorgeous girl who he has history with leaving Aidan Murphy declaring: "Fitzy has crumbled already!"

Casa Amor girl Charlene knew Sean Fitzgerald before going into the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

How does Love Island's Fitzy know Casa Amor girl Charlene Murphy?

Before we get carried away with ideas, Fitzy and Charlene's past history is actually very innocent.

Gathered in the Casa Amor villa, Charlene admitted she was seeing a different Fitzy than she expected. She said: "Fitzy I thought you were going to be so much more, like, you're very mellow, you've gone quiet. And it's because I know you."

Aidan was shocked to hear about the former connection as he quickly asked: "Any funny business or what?"

Both Fitzy and Charlene cleared up that they were "just good friends" before Aidan suggested: "Pals to lovers?"

So how do they know one another? Both from Ireland, the pair know each other through work although specifics haven't been revealed yet.

Fitzy and Lola got smitten real quick on Love Island but while many praised him for going for exactly what he wants, question marks have begun to form around the two in recent days.

Not only did the school teacher raise eyebrows when he said he wanted a test, other viewers also become concerned when he declared he had "locked things off too soon" when it came to the Heart Rate Challenge.

Casa Amor is back and already causing tension for the 2026 islanders it seems.

Catch Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITVX and ITV.

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