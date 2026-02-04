Love Island's Sean's sister slams Lucinda in scathing rant following All Stars drama

Willow doesn't approve of her brother's new crush. Picture: TikTok/ITV

By Claire Blackmore

Sean's sister Willow lashed out at Love Island star Lucinda, telling fans she was 'definitely not a girl’s girl'.

Love Island star Sean Stone's sister Willow has ripped into her brother's latest crush on the show, sharing a scathing rant on social media airing her opinions.

Shocking her followers with her fiery feelings about the recent All Stars drama, she told TikTok fans she 'couldn't believe' her sibling, 26, had ditched his partner Belle Hassan, 27, for bombshell Lucinda Strafford, 26.

Willow admitted she was struggling to defend Sean's actions this week, brutally confessing she 'wasn't a fan' of his latest fling and wishes his head hadn't turned.

In the savage clip, she slammed the blonde beauty, who has also come under fire from the villa girls, labelling her as "the type of girl who would get with her best mate’s boyfriend".

Willow wasn't happy when Sean hooked up with Lucinda. Picture: ITV

The TikTok video, titled 'Day 16 of running my brothers business whilst he’s on love island all stars🤩🍬🍭🧡, saw Willow fume: "I actually can’t even defend Sean after last night’s episode.

"I don’t necessarily think they’ve done anything wrong by trying to get to know each other, but it’s just the way they’ve gone about it.

"Tommy has been such a good friend to Sean."

Despite Sean and Lucinda continuing to get cosy, Willow explained that she was backing freshly-dumped Belle in the tricky love triangle and couldn't wrap her head around her brother's decision to leave such an 'incredible woman'.

She continued: "Also massively feel for Belle, because I think she’s such an amazing girl, and I just can’t believe Sean would’ve chosen Lucinda over her.

"I think the way Belle reacted was completely valid, and I definitely would have done the same thing in her shoes."

She praised Belle's reaction and branded her 'amazing'. Picture: ITV

The siblings seem to have a close bond, with plenty of social media videos showing off their sweet relationship.

Willow often travels and attends events with the All Star and is even running his sweet shop business while he's away in South Africa, but it looks as though Sean could be facing a frosty reception when he finally gets home.

Speaking of his latest love interest, she added: "I think Lucinda is just there to cause drama, and her intentions aren’t right, definitely not a girl’s girl.

"She seems the type of girl who would get with her best mate’s boyfriend. I can’t say I’m a fan of hers, I’m not going to lie."

Followers flooded the video with comments about Willow's bombshell thoughts, applauding her for calling out her brother's behaviour and sharing real opinions about his girl.

"Imagine Lucinda coming to family dinner after hearing this 🤣 but I totally agree with you," joked one user.

"You tell em willow, I think you and Belle should meet up for lunch when she’s out 😂xxx," said a second.

"It’s nice as a family you can voice your opinions even if you feel your brother is in the wrong!! Not many people would do that ❤️," wrote a third, to which Willow replied: "Ahaha!! We stick up for the girlies here 🤷🏻‍♀️ he’s not a bad guy just done a bad thing lol xx."

While another added: "Lucinda won’t even remember his name in 2 weeks," as Sean's sister jibed: "🤣😂 true."

Sean often takes his sister Willow to celebrity events. Picture: Getty

Despite Sean's girlfriend switch-up, Willow remained firmly in her brother's corner when it came to questions over his true character.

When one TikTok user said: "Lucinda over Belle!! What on earth is he thinking about? I loved Shaun and when Scott went in on him… I now see why!," she fired back protecting her sibling.

She said: "Don’t agree with that.. they’re completely unrelated situations n what Scott done was wrong. However, I’d definitely prefer Sean to be with Belle n I don’t like how he’s handled it!"